Photo: Jaden Rashada; Credit: Alex Shepherd

While his recruitment may not have gone exactly to Florida's plan, the nation's No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2023 ended up a Gator when it came time to put pen to paper.

Jaden Rashada, also the nation's No. 7 overall prospect according to the SI99, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to make his commitment to the University of Florida official.

His signature capped off Florida's class of 2023 high school signings for the early signing period, much to the pleasure of head coach Billy Napier.

Scheduled to address the media at 4 p.m. on Wednesday evening, UF postponed Napier's signing day conference by just over an hour while awaiting Rashada's paperwork. Once it arrived, Napier immediately spoke to the significance of Rashada's pledge.

"Can't compliment Jaden enough relative to who he is as a person, as a leader, his character," Napier praised upon his arrival on the podium. "Jaden is a guy who came here and fell in love with the University of Florida and really connected with a lot of people here. It was sincere."

While Rashada may have fallen in love with the University of Florida, it appeared to take him some time to realize it.

Rashada emerged as Florida's No. 1 quarterback target over the summer and reciprocated the Gators' interest. He visited UF twice, first in late May and then again on an official basis from June 7-9 before his originally scheduled commitment date of June 18.

However, much as they have since Mario Cristobal's introduction as head coach, the Miami Hurricanes came calling at the 11th hour, convinced Rashada to push his commitment back a week and secured his final official visit from June 21-23.

Come June 26, Rashada had committed to the Canes. It wasn't until Nov. 11 — when Florida sat at 5-4 and was freshly removed from a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M, while Miami was 4-5 and had just been slaughtered by Florida State, 45-3 — that Rashada flipped his pledge to the Gators.

Napier and his coaching staff never waned while pressing for Rashada to flip his commitment, thanks to the relationship they had built over time with the prospect.

"I think we felt like the connection is real, and we felt like there was something there," Napier explained. "We felt we were really close.

"Obviously a lot goes into these decisions, but certainly as time went on, we were consistent there ... there was common ground, and I think the connection was real. Just think there's a high level of trust on both ends there. I'm really excited about what he's going to bring to our team."

So, too, is anyone looking toward the future of Florida football.

Rashada is viewed not only as the leader of UF's 2023 recruiting class but also as the centerpiece of Florida's offenses to come over the next few seasons. While he may not start as a true freshman, the Gators' have created a path for the gunslinger to inherit the QB1 role sooner rather than later with the incoming addition of Wisconsin signal-caller Graham Mertz.

Mertz, with three years of starting experience, is considered a bridge quarterback for Florida while Rashada develops physically and mentally behind the scenes. Mertz is expected to compete with Jack Miller III for UF's starting quarterback job entering 2023, but neither is regarded as a long-term solution behind center.

Miller, who started at quarterback in the Las Vegas Bowl for Florida, underperformed as the offense scored its mere three points at the end of the fourth quarter. Mertz, meanwhile, possesses just two seasons of eligibility and didn't meet expectations at Wisconsin as a former borderline four/five-star prospect out of high school.

Once Rashada adds a little weight to his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame, Florida could reasonably pivot from the veterans to the freshman at any time thanks to his skill set and potential.

Napier propped Rashada up for his California Division 1-A playoff run with Pittsburg High this season, in which he tossed for 3,005 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a career-high 62.4 completion percentage. He also added 419 yards and seven scores on the ground.

The Pirates made it to the state championship game on Dec. 10 but lost to Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty, 48-20.

"One of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country," Napier noted about Rashada. "I think the ball really jumps out of his hand. He's a junkie. He loves the game. He's all about the work. I think he's got a good sturdy frame that we can add weight to. Just been very impressed with his approach."

Rashada will enroll at Florida in January, following his performance in the upcoming Under Armour All-American Bowl on Jan. 3 in Orlando, Fla.

