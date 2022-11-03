Gators DB Kamar Wilcoxson to Enter Transfer Portal

Photo: Kamar Wilcoxson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators third-year redshirt freshman defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson will enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 season, he shared on Thursday.

Wilcoxson signed with the Gators as a late addition to their 2020 recruiting class at the age of 17 after reclassifying from the class of 2021. He spent his high school career between Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

While he did not earn significant snaps throughout the year, Wilcoxson made a relatively immediate impact after making the early jump to college. In his first career appearance against Missouri in 2020, Wilcoxson memorably recovered a fumble and posted a tackle. He made another pair of tackles in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma to finish the campaign.

However, Wilcoxson went on to miss the 2021 season due to a preseason knee injury that required surgery. The 2021 transfer addition of Jadarrius Perkins and class of 2022 enrollment of Miguel Mitchell, in addition to the presence of starter Tre'Vez Johnson, limited Wilcoxson's opportunities at the STAR cornerback position that he has been listed at throughout this season.

As a result, Wilcoxson will search for a new program during the newly-instituted postseason transfer portal window this winter. That 45-day window will open the day after championship selections are made.

Wilcoxson follows offensive lineman Joshua Braun and long snapper Marco Ortiz to depart from the program during the 2022 season. Edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. also entered the 2023 NFL Draft after being dismissed from the team earlier this week.

