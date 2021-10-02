Gators vs. Wildcats: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Florida and Kentucky face off.

Florida faces its first SEC road test of the season tonight with a trip to Lexington, Kentucky, as the Gators will take on the undefeated Wildcats with conference play underway.

You can find everything you need to know before kickoff below.

No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 78°, cloudy with a seven percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, according to Weather.com

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 106 / 235 [XM]

Odds: Florida is favored by 7.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 56.

Series history: Florida leads, 53-16, and has won 33 of its last 34 meetings with Kentucky. The Gators defeated the Wildcats 34-10 when the teams last met in November 2020.

Important stories

The rundown

The Gators have taken care of business at home, for the most part, this season, and handily won its first away game against USF in Week 2. However, Week 5 presents Florida with its first legitimate road challenge, set to face a Kentucky team that has a long history of losing to the Gators - but is, simultaneously, often a thorn in UF's side.

UF has lost to UK once in the program's last 34 matchups, the lone loss coming in 2018, but four of Florida's last six wins over Kentucky have been decided by one possession. And although Florida enters this game as the oddsmaker's favorite, the Gators are technically underdogs, owning a worse record to start the season and entering a hostile environment.

Emory Jones' performance over the past two weeks, paired with Anthony Richardson's hamstring injury, has ended the Gators' quarterback controversy that - at least to outsiders - began to brew to start the year. Week 5 can validate that idea if Jones remains poised and helps Florida exit Lexington with a win.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.