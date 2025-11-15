Florida Gators' Keys to Overcoming Ole Miss Dominant Defenders Perkins, Umanmielen
As DJ Lagway aims to improve his season, the Florida Gators will face an Ole Miss pass rush led by two potentially disruptive players. Suntarine Perkins and Princewill Umanmielen provide the Rebels' defensive strength. Normally, teams focus on containing one primary rusher.
In Oxford, interim coach Billy Gonzales must account for both while protecting quarterback DJ Lagway and ensuring he remains upright and mobile.
OL Burden
While center Jake Slaughter and left tackle Austin Barber are key parts of the offensive line, stopping Mississippi's duo will require the entire line to perform well. Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding frequently moves the pass rushers around, rarely placing them in the same spot on back-to-back plays.
As a result, Florida needs exceptional blocking from the whole group, not just on passing downs. Umanmielen has 14.5 tackles for loss, showing they consistently disrupt run plays. Knijeah Harris, Damieon George, and Caden Jones all need to step up.
"He's a really good football player," Gonzales said of Umanmielen. "He’s quick. He's got a great first step. Right now, he's leading the team in TFLs at eight and then he's leading the team in sacks at 4.5. That was going into this week. He's extremely explosive off the edge, a really, really talented young man.”
If the Rebels' duo is not engaged properly, they can quickly shed blocks and get past the line.
Baugh Impact
A strong running game helps limit talented edge rushers. If Florida had used Jadan Baugh effectively throughout the season, it might still have their original head coach. He should get 15-20 carries. His involvement helps the offensive line create wider running lanes.
When Baugh reaches the second level, his speed and power become clear. Ultimately, successful playcalling is crucial. Poor schemes have hurt the Gators all season. Simple plans are often the most effective.
Quick Throws
This should be the primary focus for the team's passing game. Given Lagway's history of turnovers, he should throw quick passes such as screens, hitches, slants, and digs to move the ball while tiring the edge rushers. However, this approach could prompt Mississippi to anticipate and jump routes.
That's when Florida should use double moves to exploit an aggressive defense. Despite injuries, Florida still has several fast receivers. Drawing defenders forward creates chances to attempt deeper passes. However, as tempting as the early vertical throw is, the offense must avoid them, as short throws early build accuracy.
Overview
Perkins and Umanmielen are disruptive defenders. They dominate the edges, often making blockers miss and threatening the quarterback. Still, the Gators have shown they can block top rushers before. For example, they limited Texas star Colin Simmons to just one tackle for loss.
The question is whether the offense can excel against a skilled but manageable pair of edge rushers