Inside the Florida Gators' Case for the Nation’s Best Backfield

Having too many running backs is only a problem if you don’t like yards.

Heading into this college football season, no running back room in the SEC has more combined career FBS rushing yards (4,677) than the Florida Gators. With three backs already over the 1,000-yard mark in their careers, Florida’s backfield deserves consideration as a legitimate contender for the best in the nation.

Florida Gators on SI takes a look at Florida's top returning rusher and the newcomers poised to make an impact.

Jadan Baugh (Jr.)

Last season, sophomore running back Jadan Baugh finished with the sixth-most rushing yards (1,170) among all returning Power Four running backs, becoming just the third underclassman in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards.

At 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, Baugh wouldn’t look out of place trotting onto the field as a middle linebacker. His sturdy frame pairs with a natural forward lean, allowing him to bounce off would-be tacklers while piling up chunk gains between the tackles. A former Georgia state finalist in the 100 meters, he also still has enough burst to threaten defenses once he reaches the second level.

New offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner orchestrated a top-10 rushing attack among Power Four programs at Georgia Tech by building it around a steady mix of inside zone runs and complementary split-zones, a scheme that should mesh naturally with Baugh’s downhill, bruising style.

Florida may be deep at the position, but with one of the top running backs in college football in the building, don’t expect the Gators’ backfield to operate as a running back-by-committee either.

Evan Pryor (RS Sr., Cincinnati Transfer)

Throughout his collegiate career, the 5-foot-9, 190 pound speedster has recorded gains of 80, 65 and 64 yards, providing a new explosive element to Florida's offense.

Last season, Pryor ran for 522 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He also hauled in 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

New #Gators transfer Evan Pryor



🐊940 yards rush., 288 receiving, 11 total TD last 2 years at Cincinnati. 7.2 YPC!

🐊194th overall transfer, 16 RB

🐊Ran a reported 4.31 40 in HS and a top 100 recruit

🐊2nd most runs of 10+ in the country with under 100 ATT

🐊82.9 PFF run grade pic.twitter.com/J7aeSSiDCe — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 6, 2026

"Evan Pryor can roll," Sumrall declared. "He's got great speed, short area quickness. I think he adds a different dimension to the running back room."

Faulkner mixed in empty personnel during his time with the Yellow Jackets, opening the door for the redshirt senior to flex into the slot and capitalize on his speed by getting touches on jet sweeps or bubble screens.

Through four collegiate seasons, splitting time between Ohio State and Cincinnati, Pryor has totaled 1,087 rushing yards and ten touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

London Montgomery (Jr., East Carolina Transfer)

Another quietly productive back, Montgomery has recorded 1,101 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry over the past two seasons at East Carolina University.

While serving as the Pirates' leading rusher last season, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound back showcased an impressive blend of speed, patience and balance.

New #Gators transfer RB London Montgomery



🐊1,096 yards, 9 TD last 2 years at ECU. 20 carries for 10+.

🐊Former 4⭐️ Penn State signee out of HS. 8th ranked RB in PA.

🐊Rushed for 3,986 yards and 60 TD In just 25 HS games.

🐊77.7 PFF run grade in 2025.

🐊0 career fumbles. pic.twitter.com/TwRGVB77ch — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 9, 2026

His best performance of the season came against Tulsa, when he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 7.9 yards per carry, highlighted by a 55-yard run.

Montgomery should provide immediate value to the Gators’ offense next season, but with two years of eligibility remaining, he could position himself to take over as Florida’s starting running back in 2027 if Baugh enters the NFL Draft.

Developmental Pieces: Duke Clark (RS Fr.)/Byron Louis (RS Fr.)

While the room may be too crowded for an underclassman to earn consistent opportunities, Florida will have two former highly-ranked sophomores as reinforcements next season in Duke Clark and Byron Louis.

The two earned redshirts while playing sparingly last season, with Clark totaling 20 rushing yards while Louis saw action during Florida’s loss to Kentucky but did not record a carry.

Like Montgomery, both backs could have a chance to position themselves as Baugh’s successor in 2027 with a strong showing this spring and into the fall.