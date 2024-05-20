Florida Gators LB Myles Graham Making Big Local Impact
Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham may not have played high school football in Alachua County for long, but his performance on the field, as well as his last name and the school he now plays for, make him easily recognizable in the Gainesville area.
That was evident on Saturday at the first Creed Whittemore Football Camp in Gainesville, where Graham was one of over a dozen former Bobcats, which included five current Gators, who participated as a guest coach.
Whittemore, a current Mississippi State receiver and a one-time Florida commit hosted over 100 middle schoolers in Alachua County for a five-hour camp, according to Mainstreet Daily News in Gainesville.
Representing the Orange and Blue were Graham, tight end Gavin Hill, walk-on receiver David Schmidt, walk-on offensive lineman Bryan Rosenberg and walk-on linebacker commit Matthew Kade. Former UF receiver Trent Whittemore, Creed’s older brother, was also in attendance.
“It means a lot that we’re giving back to the kids,” Graham told Gators Illustrated after the camp. “We were in their position not too long ago. We just hope these kids take what we taught them to help them become what we are now.”
Graham was a popular figure amongst the campers. After the camp ended, the campers swarmed Graham for pictures and autographs, and he happily obliged with each request. He credits not only the Florida brand, but also his dad, UF legend Earnest Graham, for helping pave the way to where he is now.
“It’s truly a blessing. My dad, because of him, too. He really raised me as a man,” Graham said. “He fostered me into what I am now. Just listening to him and following in his footsteps led me to this position. I'm thankful for him and everything he’s done for me.”
Graham came to Florida as its first commit and signee of the 2024 class while also being one of the highest-rated players in the country.
"I've been a Florida Gator my whole life. I've been growing up in University of Florida gear, been repping the orange and blue ever since I came out of the womb," Graham told Gators Illustrated after his signing ceremony in December.
He enrolled early and briefly participated in spring practice before a pre-existing back injury and the subsequent surgery forced him to miss the rest of camp. At the time of the announcement, UF head coach Billy Napier indicated that the injury isn’t long term, and he expects Graham to be back by fall camp.
Should that be the case, Graham will be an early contender to start at linebacker opposite Shemar James. Senior Derek Wingo, transfer linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard, rising sophomore Jaden Robinson and fellow freshman Aaron Chiles compose the other contenders for playing time at linebacker.
While he has yet to make an impact on the field for the Gators, Graham is already making an impact in Gainesville.