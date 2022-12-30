Florida OT Michael Tarquin Transferring to Southern Cal

Photo: Michael Tarquin; Credit: Zach Goodall

Rising fifth-year redshirt junior offensive tackle Michael Tarquin announced on Friday that he will transfer from Florida to Southern California.

Tarquin announced that he planned to transfer from Florida on Dec. 22.

A class of 2019 signee from local Ocala (Fla.) North Marion, Tarquin inherited the role of starting right tackle for the Gators in 2022 following the departure of Jean Delance. he manned the role for nine games, missing four earlier in the year due to injury which paved the way for redshirt freshman Austin Barber to earn significant snaps.

Tarquin is one of four starting linemen to leave Florida this postseason, joined by left guard Ethan White in the transfer portal while left tackle Richard Gouraige and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence head to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Barber, a First-Team Freshman All-American according to College Football News, is slated to fill one of the tackle spots. Rising fourth-year sophomore Richie Leonard IV, who appeared in 11 games in 2022, will likely take over a role at guard.

With rising redshirt senior Kingsley Eguakun returning at center, Florida will spend its offseason identifying its remaining openings at guard and tackle opposite Barber and Leonard.

Florida signed one offensive tackle during the 2023 early signing period on Wednesday, Rockledge (Fla.) High's Bryce Lovett. The Gators are among three finalists for New Orleans (La.) De La Salle offensive tackle Caden Jones, who is set to announce his commitment on Jan. 7.

Tarquin is the 13th scholarship Florida player to find a transfer landing spot this postseason, following running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

