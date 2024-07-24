Florida Gators Must Cash In On Key Stat
The American alligator ambushes its prey, dragging it into the water, then drowning. Similarly, the Florida offense, under Billy Napier operates similarly. When effective, the Florida Gators control the ball and the clock. In 2024, the Gators must continue this trend and drag teams into proverbial deep waters.
However, with a few differences, Florida needs to make sure these time-consuming drives payoff. An alligator thrashing around with potential dinner, only to see it wiggle away, starves. These Gators need to make sure they truly eat, leaving no doubt whatsoever.
Stunning Number
Last season, Florida held the ball for an average of thirty-three minutes and six seconds. Only six FBS teams controlled the ball more. Believe it or not, Georgia is the only other SEC team that holds the ball longer.
In Billy Napier's offense, the run game matters most, with the passing attack being the end result. Those long drives come in handy. During the first three games of the 2023 campaign, Florida enjoyed fourteen drives of seven-plays or more. That trend continued throughout the season. Now, offense that holds the ball does not make it efficient.
The Twenties
For these sixty yards, teams often mix in brave playcalling with rather passive approaches. Between the twenties, where the defense possesses their greatest disadvantage. Eleven players are required to defend two-thirds of the field.
Florida ran off minutes between these two yard markers. Granted, 28.4 points per game looks good from the outside. However, that number sits ninth-overall in the SEC. Despite being the home of elite defensive athletes, teams love to throw the ball, tiring out defenses. Plus, when a team builds a big lead, they want to salt time.
Ignore the Uniform
Florida, when controlling the clock, must play their game, regardless of opponent. Playing too cautiously hurts the plan. For example, people bemoan Graham Mertz's alleged lack of arm strength. Yet, the offense limits him. This year, being aggressive early, building a sizable lead, and a sizable one. If Florida grabs the lead, then the default plan of tiring out defenses. If you watch boxing, envision Rumble in The Jungle.
Muhammad Ali posted up on the ropes. He used great head movement to tire George Foreman. Foreman lost the advantage. Ali controlled the pace and ended up winning. The Florida Gators can do the absolute same. Their offense aligns with ball control. Now, they need to cash versus every team, good, bad or exceedingly average. Time of possessions needs to turn into points.