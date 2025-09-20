Gators Need More Out of WRs, as Much as Improved QB Play
The Florida Gators' offense has been scuffling through the first three weeks of the season. They have struggled to score points against tougher opponents, and some of that can be attributed to their quarterback play.
Despite this inconsistency from Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, he can’t be the only player at fault. His wide receivers also need to take a big step forward if the Gators are going to leave Miami in triumph on Saturday.
Only one pass catcher has really stamped himself as a dependable option for Lagway this year, and that is true freshman Vernell Brown III. Brown III is leading the team in receptions and yards, recording 197 yards on 16 receptions through the first three games.
No other wide receiver on the roster has anywhere close to that. J. Michael Sturdivant’s 71 yards have him second in the group; Eugene Wilson III is third with 66 yards and Aidan Mizell is fourth with 59.
Compare this to Miami’s dangerous offense, which is averaging 40.3 points per game. Three wide receivers have more than 100 yards, and five have more than 70.
Leading the way for the Hurricanes is true freshman Malachi Toney, who has 228 yards on 18 catches. Trailing him are CJ Daniels, who has 175 yards and 14 receptions, and Keelan Marion, who has 117 yards and 10 receptions.
Florida’s receivers are also struggling to get good depth on their routes. The benchmark for a solid, reliable wideout is at or above a 2.00 yards per route run (Y/RR). For the Gators, Brown III has a 2.16 Y/RR, per PFF. The next closest to him that has received significant snaps, though, is Sturdivant, who has an average Y/RR of 0.78.
There will be a chance to improve these numbers against the Hurricanes. Although their defense is surrendering just 204 passing yards a game across the three contests this season, it has given up eight passes of 20 yards or more.
Florida will need to tweak the playcalling a little bit to take advantage of this, running fewer screens and looking further downfield to really threaten against the Hurricanes.
One player to help accomplish this is Mizell. He has battled injuries to begin the season, which has led to fewer games and snaps. However, his Y/RR is 3.11, and his average depth of target is 10.7, according to PFF.
Additionally, he has been graded as Florida’s best receiver by PFF, with an 87.6 offensive grade and 85.9 receiving grade.
It can’t just be Mizell. Wilson III and Sturdivant both need to show up against the Hurricanes on Saturday to have a successful Week 4. Kickoff between the Hurricanes and Gators is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.