How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Miami, TV, Betting Lines and More
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are in do-or-die mode entering Week 4 of the 2025 season.
Heading to No. 4 Miami, the Gators are 1-2 after back-to-back losses to USF and LSU, reigniting the calls for head coach Billy Napier's firing and calling into question the direction of the program. However, Napier remains steadfast, insisting his team is much closer than people think.
"I think I'm trying to solve problems," he said Monday." You’re trying to find the right combination of things to help. We’re a handful of plays away from winning that game Saturday (against LSU)."
Florida's last two losses have been by a combined 12 points with the Bulls winning on a game-winning field goal as time expired and LSU defeating the Gators, 20-10, behind a five-interception effort by their defense. Two of those interceptions led directly to the 10 points LSU needed to win.
While the sting of the previous two weeks hurt, Florida cannot afford to dwell on the past with playoff contender Miami up next. Led by quarterback Carson Beck, who is 2-0 as a starter gainst Florida after a stint at Georgia, the Hurricanes are looking to enter ACC play undefeated.
Florida, meanwhile, is looking for revenge after last year's blowout loss at home.
"I feel like we need a big win," receiver Aidan Mizell said this week. "I feel like this would be a perfect to get that big win, start a domino effect kind of how we did it last year towards the end of the season. Just get this train rolling."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Hurricanes, including broadcast information and betting odds.
Florida Gators (1-2, 0-1 SEC) vs. No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0 ACC): What You Need to Know
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET.
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
- Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Reporter: Holly Rowe
Weather: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly cloudy, with a 24 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Miami is considered a 7.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Miami leads the series, 30-27, all-time after last season's 41-17 win over the Gators in the Swamp. Florida's last win against the Hurricanes came in 2019 in Orlando by a score of 24-20. The Gators' last win at Miami came in 1985.
What's At Stake: Florida enters a do-or-die game at Miami with Napier's hot-seat talk continuing to rise and its bowl game hopes already dwindling. A loss would move Florida to 1-3, its worst start since a 1-4 start in 1986 and could be enough for Florida to move on from Napier. A win would give Florida an early signature win over a rival and slow down hot-seat talks for the time being.