Florida Gators Offense set to Shine in 2024
Regardless of what happens to the Florida Gators during the 2024 season, you cannot blame scheme design at all. In a world of copycat offenses, Billy Napier decided to take an existing offense in the spread and tweak the finer details. As a result, Florida can affect every level and layer of defense.
With that, and the numerous personnel shifts, Napier goes deep in his bag to keep the defense guessing. To a distant eye, the defense looks like just a quarterback-friendly scheme that only suits the passer. Yet, the Gators effectively ran the ball under Napier. Now, what can you expect in 2024 from the Florida offense?
Urgency
Make no mistake, the heat of the Florida sun combined with the warmness of the coaching seat exists in earnest for Billy Napier. Florida fans, alums, and administration demand excellence from a program that should always compete for great bowl games and more.
With hundreds of quality recruits in Florida, the Gators cannot afford another poor showing on the field after three-straight seven-loss seasons. Actually, Billy Napier cannot afford another. Not only are the wolves at the door, but they've managed to pick the lock and make themselves at home in the living room. With that, expect to see Florida take more chances this season.
Granted, before this, Napier didn't exude any conservative play-calling tendencies. Envision the scene in Rocky III. After intense training, Rocky wants to stop for the day, mentioning the word tomorrow. Apollo Creed's response is "There is no tomorrow." Basically, for Billy Napier, every game will either cement his status or weaken it.
Secret Weapon
When reviewing Florida on offense, you can immediately tell that Billy Napier loves 12 personnel. Basically, 12 personnel feature one running back and two tight ends. Now, add in shotgun and playmakers that can catch.
More importantly, the players that may not draw the defense's attention could end up hurting them the most. For example, redshirt sophomore tight end Arlis Boardingham will continue to beat defenses while not receiving an overabundance of targets.
Boardingham, a converted wideout, continues to find his way into the position. For the moment, he presents an explosive receiver-like to the offense, in lieu of crushing in-line blocking. Instead, Boardingham traces routes underneath with the ability to stick the foot in the ground and head downfield. While the receivers will see the most targets, look for him to sneak out and wreak havoc in the open field.
Beneficiary
Perhaps no one will reap the rewards more than running back Montrell Johnson. Despite leading the team in yards and carries, Johnson will enjoy more touches since Trevor Etienne bolted for Athens and the University of Georgia.
He should post the first thousand-yard season for the Gators since Kelvin Taylor in 2015. Along with the use of 12 personnel, Florida will throw multiple looks at the defense, with the intention of creating space for the run game. With Johnson's decisiveness as a running back, he should eclipse the thousand-yard mark with a few games to spare.
Graham Mertz returns as quarterback, and he had his best season under Napier and the Gators after four yeas at Wisconsin. Last year's prized recruit DJ Lagway should find his way on the field as well, but Napier, Mertz, and the Gators should conduct an efficient, effective offense this fall.