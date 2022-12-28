Florida Officially Welcomes Transfer QB Graham Mertz

Florida made its transfer acquisition of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz official on Wednesday evening.

He announced his transfer commitment to UF on Dec. 21.

Mertz is the second transfer Florida has officially welcomed this postseason, following Louisville freshman defensive lineman Caleb Banks who signed with UF during the early signing period. Mertz arrives in Gainesville with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Mertz started at quarterback for the Badgers over the last three seasons, compiling a completion percentage of 59.1, 5,332 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions along the way. He's also logged eight rushing scores.

A consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2019, Mertz signed with Wisconsin over offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame after his high school career at Mission (Kan.) Blue Valley North.

Mertz is expected to compete with rising fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III for Florida's starting signal-caller role in 2023 while class of 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with the team last Wednesday, develops with Napier and quarterback analyst Ryan O'Hara's guidance.

However, Mertz's starting experience indicates that he is poised to claim the gig of No. 1 passer before the Gators travel to Salt Lake City and face the Utah Utes in Week 1, roughly nine months from now.

Florida's quarterback room entering the 2023 season includes four scholarship members: Mertz, Miller, Rashada and rising redshirt freshman Max Brown. 2023 signal-caller Parker Leise committed to the program as a preferred walk-on on Saturday,

