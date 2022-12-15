Skip to main content

Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl?

Prices have dropped substantially ahead of Florida's Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Oregon State.

Still haven't secured your spot at the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl? Fear not, SI Tickets has the deal for you to get in the door at Allegiant Stadium for Florida vs. No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State,

You can reserve your seats at the Las Vegas Bowl for as little as $29 via SI Tickets, down from the $48 entry price we shared last week when the event appeared on SI.

Tickets are delivered digitally. A smartphone with Android or IOS will be required to access mobile tickets.

RELATED: "Tremendous opportunity" for young Gators leadership to emerge in Las Vegas Bowl

Kickoff between Florida and Oregon State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The bowl game will mark the first matchup between the two programs. After defeating Utah in Week 1, the matchup will serve as a record-breaker for Florida, as taking on Oregon State will mark the first time the Gators faced two Pac-12 opponents in the same season in program history. 

Florida announced on Wednesday that seven players have been ruled out of the game due to injury. Additionally, 17 of the 18 Gators' scholarship players planning to transfer this offseason will not partake in the bowl.

As a result, the Beavers enter the matchup as 10-point favorites over the Gators, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

