Florida Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Safety

Going position-by-position to preview the Florida Gators' roster ahead of spring camp and the 2022 season.

Billy Napier's first offseason in charge of Florida Gators football is sure to be a busy and exciting one.

With roster reconstruction already underway via recruiting and the transfer portal, the next step in preparing for his first season as Florida's head coach will focus on identifying and developing talent already on the roster, and determining how to use it best in 2022.

In order to best preview the Gators' upcoming spring camp and the season to come, AllGators is taking a look at each position on the roster to recognize the strengths and weaknesses at each spot, as well as put together early projections of individual depth charts.

RELATED: Gators 2022 positional outlooks



Transitioning to the defensive side of the football, we look at the last level of the defense, the safety position.

Gators 2022 safety outlook

The Florida Gators enter 2022 with solid albeit young depth at the safety position. The team is returning both starters from the 2021 season in safeties Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II. While Dean is entering his final year of eligibility, Torrence is entering his true junior season.

Florida head coach Billy Napier and his staff were also aggressive in adding talent in the recruiting cycle. Their top player is former IMG Academy (Fla.) safety Kamari Wilson, who graded out as the No. 3-ranked safety in his class and the nation's No. 34 overall prospect according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

The Gators would also add athlete Miguel Mitchell, who projects as a safety at this level. Out of Oxford, Ala., Mitchell is listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. He has yet to enroll at Florida, but will likely do so during the summer and prior to fall.

Along with those additions, Florida is returning several other depth players, including Corey Collier Jr., Donovan McMillon and Mordecai McDaniel, who will primarily be playing the safety position.

Florida lists other scholarship players, including Fenley Graham, Tre'Vez Johnson, Dakota Mitchell and Jadarrius Perkins at safety, but they will likely be playing other roles on defense such as STAR cornerback or special teams rather than safety.

For Dean, he's entering his fifth season at Florida and was the team's starting safety for 11 of his 12 appearances last year. He quickly became a force and a leader in the Florida secondary, accounting for 93 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and nine pass breakups.

Dean is sure to continue his role as the team's starting safety heading into spring practices.

As for Torrence, a true junior, he would start all 13 games at safety for Florida, accounting for 87 tackles (third-best on the team), including 51 solo tackles. He would also rack up 3.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Torrence's role within the Florida secondary is also likely solidified as he continues progressing as a defender.

McMillon, a true sophomore, is one of the more intriguing safeties on the team, listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. He was a highly recruited safety out of McMurray, Pa., and looks to take on a larger role this season. After seeing action in all 13 games last season, McMillon would finish with 10 total tackles, including six solos.

McDaniel, a rising junior, has been with Florida for two years. Last season, he saw action at safety in all 13 games along with special teams. He would finish the year with 15 tackles (seven solos) and one interception. He would make his first start while at Florida against the FAU Owls during Week 1.

As for Collier, the rising redshirt freshman played in just two games for Florida last season.

Early 2022 depth chart projection

Starters: Trey Dean III, Rashad Torrence II

Key backups: Kamari Wilson, Donovan McMillon

Reserves: Mordecai McDaniel, Corey Collier Jr., Miguel Mitchell

If Florida keeps all of its players in the positions they played for the previous regime, it's likely we will see a depth chart similar to this one to open spring. Dean and Torrence are the incumbent starters and it wouldn't make sense to project otherwise at this point.

Behind them, though, presents a bit of intrigue with Wilson being the least experienced, but the safety with perhaps the most potential on the roster. He is likely to get some serious playing time this season at a player who projects as a sure-fire starter within the SEC.

As for McMillon, he has shown plenty of growth and depending on how his spring finishes up, we could see him playing more snaps, rotating within the secondary as the season progresses.

Behind them, though, McDaniel has a path to cracking that rotation, especially if the Florida coaching staff doesn't deem Wilson ready. McDaniel is entering his third year, and although he struggled at times last season, has more experience than either of the key backups listed.

Rounding out the depth will be Collier and Mitchell, two players who will be intriguing to watch moving forward.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.