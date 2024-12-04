Florida Gators Get Positive Update on Wide Receiver Eugene Wilson III
Despite heavy speculation surrounding Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and if he would be playing in Gainesville next season, it looks like he is set to stay with the Gators in 2025.
Word reached social media on Tuesday night that Wilson III would be suiting up in the orange and blue next season, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi.
The shifty wide receiver missed most of this season due to injuries, but the most significant of them all was a hip injury that’s described as a “congenial issue” had been discovered this season and required him to have surgery.
“It's a genetic hip issue that got to a point to where we had to clean it up,” Gators head coach BIlly Napier said in early November. “I think we made the best decision in his long-term career in terms of the little things that the injury was causing from a compensation standpoint.”
Napier did continue on to say that it was a “great surgery” for Wilson III.
“They got to the root of the problem, and we sent him to Chicago probably 10 days ago to see the best hip doctor in the country,” Napier stated.
He should be ready by next season given that Napier added that it would be a “four-month recovery” for the receiver. Also, Wilson III only played in four games this season, which gives him the option of redshirting and saving a year of eligibility.
In those four games he played in, he amassed 266 total receiving yards on 19 catches. He also recorded one touchdown as well. His best game of the season came in Week Two against Samford where he had six catches for 141 yards and one touchdown and had his longest catch of the season, which was a jet sweep that he took to the house for 85 yards.
Getting him back for next year is very important for the Gators as they will be losing both Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike due to eligibility. Furthermore, it gives DJ Lagway potentially one of the most dangerous weapons on offense in the entire country when healthy.