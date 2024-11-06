Gators' WR Eugene Wilson III Out for Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Florida Gators sophomore wide receiver Eugene Wilson III will miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing hip surgery.
The news was first reported on by On3's Zach Abolverdi following Wilson III sharing a picture of himself leaving the hospital earlier on Tuesday. The injury, which is described as a "congenital issue" that was uncovered over the course of the season, forced Wilson III to miss last week's game against Georgia.
"I think Tre's injury has been lingering," said UF head coach Billy Napier on Monday. "It's been an issue that he's had for quite a while that we've been navigating. I think at times he's been able to produce and then there will be setbacks."
With only four appearances, Wilson III is eligible for a redshirt. He finishes his sophomore season with 19 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. He previously missed the Texas A&M, Mississippi State and UCF games with a knee injury.
In Wilson III's place, Florida will likely turn to a trio of contributors in Marcus Burke, Aidan Mizell and Tank Hawkins. Mizell caught a 43-yard touchdown in the loss to Georgia.
"Even when they were healthy and everything else like that, I've been trying to always put in 100%. When I get my opportunity, I just try to make the most of it," Mizell said on Monday.
Wilson III becomes the latest in a slew of significant injuries to UF contributors. Florida lost defensive lineman Jamari Lyons during fall camp and receiver Kahleil Jackson after the season-opener against Miami. Since then, quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending torn ACL against Tennessee, and his replacement in DJ Lagway suffered a strained hamstring against Georgia, although Napier remains hopeful Lagway could return this season.
The Gators have also been without running back Montrell Johnson Jr. for the last two games due to a lower body injury and corner Jason Marshall Jr. due to a season-ending shoulder injury and are without backup running back Treyaun Webb, who underwent surgery for a fractured tibia.
Florida's next injury report will come out on Wednesday night at 8:10 p.m. The Gators face No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday.