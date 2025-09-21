Florida Gators Post-Miami Stock Report: Offense Remains Bear
The Florida Gators dropped their third straight game, this time to the Miami Hurricanes. Regardless of the outcome, some showed up and deserve the recognition, and others flubbed again
With that, here is the latest edition of the Gators stock report.
Stock Up
Jayden Woods
The true freshman picked up his first career sack in the loss against Miami. All in all, Woods had a strong night in what was his first career start.
So far, he’s seen action in every game, and now he’s proven he can make an impact against a top team in a starting role.
Cormani McClain
For a moment, McClain gave the impression that maybe the Gators could get back in the game. The Gators had just scored a touchdown to make it a six-point game, and he picked off Carson Beck on the very next play.
Being the top cornerback recruit in the 2023 class who Florida targeted, before initially picking Colorado after decommitting from Miami, eyes are going to be on McClain in particular. He’s starting to have his moment as he gets more chances.
With Dijon Johnson going down with an injury, he is expected to be the starter going forward.
Jadan Baugh
His touchdown kept the scoring streak alive. He was also the entire offense from a scoring perspective on the night.
There is much to hammer the Gators about on offense. Baugh is not. If anything, a major critique is that they aren’t capitalizing on his success.
Stock Down
Billy Napier
There isn’t much new to add, but another loss, the third in a row, puts him in the stock down column again.
We don’t know how much time he has left, but all we know right now is that the Gators were positioned to be 4-0 to start the year, and they’re 1-3 instead. All it would have taken is running a half-decent offense, and it’s been nothing close.
DJ Lagway
He was 6-1 as a starter last season, and undefeated when he started and finished a game. The hype has been there, but we’ve only seen him take steps back.
The only word to describe it is disappointing. He managed to eliminate the interceptions, but he didn’t find the endzone in a game where just one could have changed everything
He said a turnaround starts with him. Let’s see if he can show it.
Gators Offensive Line
They managed to limit the penalties, albeit one was declined by Miami. However, the offensive line that was touted as destined to anchor the Gators' is still looking for solid ground.
Lagway was sacked four times, and the offense couldn’t move the ball. They had 141 total yards, and 80 of those yards came on one drive. Lagway gets a massive share of the blame, but a strong offensive line would have made a difference. The pocket couldn’t hold up long enough to give their playmakers a chance much of the time.