The Florida Gators are set to host several of its draft-eligible players, along with two others for its Pro Day on Monday.

Photo: Kaiir Elam; Credit: Zach Goodall

It's that time of the year again, and the Florida Gators are set to host a number of former UF football players for its Pro Day, showcasing the talent in front of NFL scouts, general managers and head coaches.

The event is set to take place later today, with coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET streamed live on SEC Network+.

Among those participating include 14 draft-eligible players, and two players from last year's draft-eligible pool, who were not selected nor signed to a contract last season.

The draft-eligible player list includes:

LB Lacedrick Brunson

DL Zachary Carter

RB Malik Davis

OL Jean Delance

PK Jace Christmann

CB Kaiir Elam

LB Jeremiah Moon

DL Daquan Newkirk

RB Dameon Pierce

OL Stewart Reese

DL Tyrone Truesdell

DB Nick Sutton

WR Rick Wells

­­DL Antonio Valentino

The two players that are set to return and weren't selected in last year's draft include defensive lineman Kyree Campell and long snapper Brett DioGuardi. All players will want to put on a show in anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the signings following it, in undrafted free agency.

For most of the players, this will be their first opportunity to show what they have in various drills. Only Moon, Pierce, Carter and Elam were invited to and participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in late February and early March.

For Elam, if he should choose, he will be participating in drills other than the 40-yard-dash that he did during the scouting combine. That includes the vertical jump, broad jump and more. Elam ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash during the event.

Pierce will also look to improve on some of his testing numbers, and could take part in the agility drills, something he passed on during the combine. The rest of his numbers were as follows: 4.59 40-yard dash; 21 reps in the bench press; 34.5-inch vertical jump & 119-inch broad jump.

Though Carter is expected to be drafted high, he will want to improve on some of his numbers, particularly his explosion numbers where he accomplished a modest 27.5 inches in the vertical jump, but a solid 110-inch broad jump.

Perhaps the one with the least to improve on is Moon, who impressed plenty during the combine, jumping a staggering 40.5 inches in the vertical jump, 133 inches in the broad jump, while posting a very good three-cone time of 7.09 seconds.

It is unclear if all of the players will participate in all activities, but for those that will, they will be measured in the vertical jump; vertical jump reach, bench press, broad jump, 40-yard dash, pro shuttle L drill and 60-yard dash. The players will be separated by position groups.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 28 and conclude on Saturday, April 30.

