Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway's Agent Opens Up on Gatorade, NIL Deal
Even before taking an official snap for the Florida Gators, true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is already one of the most recognized collegiate athletes in the entire country.
That was evident last week when Lagway appeared in a national commercial with an appearance in Gatorade’s recent “Is It In You” commercial, which aired on May 28 during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Justin Giangrande, the CEO and founder of The Network Advisory who helped land Lagway the commercial spot, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the process of getting Lagway involved in the commercial and his multi-year NIL deal with the brand during an appearance on the podcast Hightop Sports.
“When we work with talent, we always try to build their brand and do things that have never been done,” Giangrande said. “... Gatorade, as you can imagine, was on the short list. They had done very limited things in NIL. They had done a couple of things that were more influencer-based, but they hadn’t really sunk their teeth into something.”
Lagway starred in a minute-long commercial alongside No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick Caitlin Clark, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Olympic gold medalist and U.S. track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
The commercial also featured highlights of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
“For him to be with that caliber of people says a lot because (Gatorade)’s really betting on him to be the person we think he’s going to be,” Giangrande said.
The process for promoting Lagway began prior to his senior season at Willis High School. Giangrande said he initially met the family after Lagway’s commitment to Florida and was in the process of getting his name out there to brands.
“I thought he was going to be generational,” he explained. “Then he continued week after week to break every record. That led into him kind of living up to the hype. He ends up becoming the Gatorade National Player of the Year.”
A senior season at Willis ended with Lagway throwing for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns along with another 957 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He was named the 2023 National Gatorade Player of the Year, the Bobby Dodd National Back (High School Heisman) of the Year, MaxPreps Player of the Year, Elite 11 National High School Quarterback of the YEar and the National Quarterback Club High School Quarterback of the Year.
“DJ deserves everything he gets. Gator Nation, you could not have a better person at the helm in the future,” Giangrande said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s a leader. He’s not scared. He’s ready for the smoke. He’s here to bring this team back.”
However, physically getting Lagway in the commercial posed some issues, Giangrande explained.
The commercial was to be filmed in the middle of Florida’s spring camp. Lagway flew out to film his portion on a Sunday, filmed all day Monday, flew back with his father Monday night and practiced with Florida on Tuesday morning, all with the support of the Florida staff and the Florida Victorious NIL collective.
“Great relationship with them,” Giangrande said of the Florida Victorious. “They’re easy to work with. For as much stuff that’s been out there, Florida, you guys have got a great collective. They know what they’re doing. They’ve got a strategy. They were great to work with DJ. They’re supportive.
“They feel like this Gatorade win is their win. We’re trying to think of other ways that Gatorade can be integrated with the school. They’re never trying to take opportunities off the table. They’re there to be supportive and really leverage the Florida network.”
The hectic schedule didn’t seem to phase Lagway. Simply put, he shined in his first spring in Gainesville while learning the offense behind veteran incumbent Graham Mertz. In Florida’s spring game, he completed 12 of his 21 passes for 173 yards and threw for two touchdowns.
As far as his NIL future is concerned, Lagway has locked up a multi-year deal with Pepsi Co., according to Giangrande. He will also make an appearance during ESPYs week in Los Angeles in July at the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards.
Giangrande also explained that there’s nothing officially between Florida Victorious and the Gatorade brand at the moment.
“Obviously, the relationship with Florida and Gatorade is there, and with the NIL era, it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “As far as DJ, yes, he is signed with Gatorade for the next couple years. The family (company), not even Gatorade, Pepsi Co. The family of brands. We’re excited to grow that relationship. You’re going to see some more content with him, and I think it’ll be an evolving thing.”