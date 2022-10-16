Gators Lose Commitment From WR Creed Whittemore

Photo: Creed Whittemore; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators suffered their second decommitment from the class of 2023 under head coach Billy Napier on Sunday, as local Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore announced that he has backed off of his pledge to UF.

Whittemore, the younger brother of Gators' fourth-year receiver Trent Whittemore, chose to re-open his recruitment one day following Florida's 45-35 loss to the LSU Tigers at home.

He had originally pledged to the Gators in May and paid the school numerous visits, albeit from right down the street in Gainesville, over the summer. However, Whittemore took an official visit to Mississippi State just last weekend before opting to decommit from Florida.

Despite Whittemore's exit, wide receiver remains a position of strength for the Gators in the class of 2023. UF maintains pass-catcher commitments from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither's Eugene Wilson III, Orlando (Fla.) Boone's Aidan Mizell, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern's Andy Jean and Eustis (Fla.) High's Tyree Patterson.

Still, Whittemore is the first player to step away from his commitment to Florida during the 2022 season, in which Florida has struggled en route to a 4-3 record (1-3 in the SEC). Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler is the only other 2023 recruit to have decommitted from Florida under Napier, and he did so over the summer.

The Gators are hopeful that Whittemore's decommitment doesn't turn into a domino effect. Florida currently possesses 21 commitments in the class of 2023, most recently adding Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Bryce Thornton and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson to the haul this past Thursday.

