AllGators SEC Power Rankings After Week 6

What will be the bigger issue this week in Jacksonville: Florida's defense or Georgia's offense? How good really is Alabama? Is Texas A & M the truth?

To answer all of those questions and more, we're back with our weekly SEC Power Rankings here at Sports Illustrated-AllGators. These are compiled weekly after assessing each team following every game, in order to best rank the SEC beyond just team records.

With that being said, how do things look after week six?

1. Alabama (6-0)

The Crimson Tide keep winning, and quarterback Mac Jones keeps dominating.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native threw for another four touchdowns against Mississippi State to beat the Bulldogs 41-0. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught all four of those touchdown passes, further cementing himself as one of the most dominant pass-catchers in college football with fellow-receiver Jaylen Waddle out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Through six weeks, Alabama has looked dominant against every team it has played outside of a minor scare against Ole Miss. Other than perhaps a good contest against Florida or Georgia in the SEC Championship, it seems that the Tide will probably roll through the rest of its competition before the College Football Playoff.

2. Georgia (4-1)

The Bulldogs only beat Kentucky this weekend by an ugly score of 14-3. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw just 13 passes and completed only nine for 131 yards. Yet somehow, he found a way to throw two interceptions in the process.

And still, the Bulldogs won by double-digits. This is precisely why they're rated so highly. Kirby Smart's group can afford to play games like this, because it plays to UGA's strengths.

The Bulldogs can't afford to get into shootouts, which is precisely why they lost so convincingly to Alabama a few weeks ago. However, in a 14-3 style game? That is exactly the type of game Georgia would want to play against Florida.

3. Florida (3-1)

The Gators would want the exact opposite type of game in Jacksonville against the Dawgs. In a shootout type game, UF's chances in the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry are as high as they have been in three years.

Florida was marvelous against Missouri on Halloween. The Gators beat the Tigers 41-17, with 10 of those points for Mizzou coming in garbage time and the other seven coming off of a pick-six when quarterback Kyle Trask got hit while throwing the ball.

Florida's defense looked significantly better than it has all season last Saturday, an encouraging sign for Gator fans. Georgia is still ahead of them, however, because the fact remains that a loss to Alabama shouldn't hurt as much as a loss to Texas A & M.

4. Texas A & M (4-1)

The Aggies are one more solid, convincing win, paired with an unimpressive day from Florida or Georgia, away from cracking the top-three in these rankings. Jimbo Fisher's group continues to impress and seems to constantly be getting better.

It is not the flashy, instant-success route that TAMU fans probably hoped for when Fisher was hired, but slow and steady seems to be winning them a race. The talent is really starting to show, the discipline improves every week and Kellen Mond is continuing to impress. The quarterback had 260 yards passing and three touchdowns against Arkansas in the 42-31 victory.

5. Auburn (4-2)

Auburn continues to be the conference's strangest team, which is nothing new. The Tigers on a week-to-week basis can look like a bottom-five or top-five team in the SEC.

This week, they looked like a top-five team against LSU. Quarterback Bo Nix finally learned how to throw a football, as he was 18-24 for 300 yards and three touchdowns on his way to beating LSU in dominant, 48-11 fashion.

6. Ole Miss (2-4)

Amazingly, after Auburn, no other team in the conference has more than two wins. The Rebels crack the top-six by default and because their offense is really, really fun.

7. Kentucky (2-4)

The losses are piling up for this Kentucky team, but one could argue the Wildcats should have a victory against Auburn if not for a blown call and UK's defense will keep them in a lot of games and make a lot of good teams sweat just as it did against Georgia.

8. Arkansas (2-3)

At this point in the list, rankings are based on moral victories. Arkansas has been competitive in most games in the midst of an absolutely vicious schedule.

9. South Carolina (2-3)

The Gamecocks, like Arkansas, have been decently competitive in most of their games. Outside of a tough outing against LSU Oct. 24, where Will Muschamp's team lost 52-24 to a very unimpressive LSU team, South Carolina has had fight in every game.

10. LSU (2-3)

LSU has not impressed whatsoever this season. That isn't shocking, considering the Tigers lost nearly the entire team from a year ago, both players and staff.

11. Missouri (2-3)

The Tigers would have placed higher on this list based on how they have looked most of the season, as Mizzou's offense has played well. However, the Tigers never moved the ball successfully against Florida over the weekend outside of garbage time and the defense has next to no talent.

12. Tennessee (2-3)

The Vols are a decently-talented group. The issue is they have no quarterback whatsoever and they play too tough of a schedule to survive without a decent signal-caller.

13. Mississippi State (1-4)

Mississippi State was shutout this past Saturday against Alabama. Needless to say, if Mike Leach's offense isn't scoring points, his time in the SEC will be incredibly short.

14. Vanderbilt (0-4)

No surprise here.