Former Florida Gators Quarterback Commits To HBCU
After entering the transfer portal back in April, a former Florida Gators walk-on quarterback has found their new home. Lawrence Wright IV has announced that he will be committing to Florida A&M (Division 1 FCS) via a post on X.
After joining the team as a walk-on last summer, Wright IV did not see any game action as a freshman. He participated in spring ball with the team, but entered the transfer portal a few weeks after Florida’s Orange & Blue Game.
The 6-foot-1 and 243-pound quarterback played his last high school season at P.K. Yonge High School in Gainesville, where he ran for 470 yards and six touchdowns while throwing for 468 yards and a touchdown. Before moving to Gainesville ahead of his senior season, Wright IV attended high school in South Florida, playing his junior season at South Broward High School.
His father, Lawrence Wright III, is a University of Florida Athletic Hall of Famer who helped lead the Gators to a National Championship in 1996 while winning the Jim Thorpe Award. Wright III collected four consecutive SEC championships with the Gators and was also named an All-American in 1995.
He went on to spend two seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, making 25 tackles over the course of 18 games.
During Wright IV’s time at P.K. Yonge, he was coached by Gator legend Willie Jackson Jr, while his father (Wright III) served as an assistant coach. Jackson will now be entering his third season as the Blue Wave’s head coach.