AllGators' 2020 SEC Power Rankings After Week Three

Is the sky falling for Florida? How much does this loss hurt? How good really is Texas A & M? How good really is Georgia? How bad is LSU?

To answer all of those questions and more, we're back with our weekly SEC Power Rankings here at Sports Illustrated-AllGators. These will be compiled weekly after assessing each team following every game, in order to best rank the SEC beyond just team records.

With that being said, how do things look after week three?

1. Alabama (3-0)

Forty-eight points.

That is the main story for Alabama this week. The thought-to-be dominant Crimson Tide defense gave up 48 to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. However, the Tide still scored 63 and won the game by a comfortable margin.

It is hard to tell. Is Alabama's defense a real concern? Is Ole Miss's offense under Lane Kiffin that good? Are defenses in general just that far behind?

Regardless, Bama quarterback Mac Jones was 28-32 with 417 yards and two touchdowns. Even more impressive, running back Najee Harris had an unbelievable 206-yard, five-touchdown day.

With those offensive numbers, Alabama can struggle defensively and still win nearly every ball game.

2. Georgia (3-0)

Quarterback Stetson Bennett had yet another impressive day. The junior signal-caller had 238 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee to win in rather dominant fashion, 44-21.

The Vols were 2-0 and had looked solid heading into this game, so it says a lot for UGA to put up over 40 points and win so handily. The Dawgs' matchup against Alabama this weekend will be a contest for the ages.

3. Florida (2-1)

It may be unpopular as of now to keep the Gators so high up after a loss on the road to Texas A & M. No way around it, Florida's defense was pitiful in College Station, allowing 543 yards of offense for the Aggies.

However, despite a heartbreaking 41-38 loss off a game-winning field goal with no time left, Florida played an awful game in a lot of ways against a good team. If not for an embarrassing whiff by cornerback Marco Wilson to make a play on the ball in the air, giving up a 51-yard touchdown to TAMU wide receiver Caleb Chapman late in the game, the Gators win this game.

So, this could be exactly the defensive wake-up call that UF needs. It is possible that the defense gets no better and this is a multiple-loss team by the season's end. However, it seems more likely that the defensive only gets better from here and the offense continues to be one of the nation's best.

4. Texas A & M (2-1)

This is another reason Florida remains so high in the rankings. The Aggies made plenty of mistakes and found plenty of ways to lose this game. However, veteran QB Kellen Mond, along with experienced head coach Jimbo Fisher, they still got it done against an excellent opponent.

TAMU has been regarded as the SEC's sleeping giant for multiple years now. It may finally be starting to show. Mond was masterful on Saturday with 338 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Spiller had a great day as well with 174 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggies finally beat a top-five opponent under Fisher. Perhaps there are many more of those victories to come.

5. Ole Miss (1-2)

In some ways, the Rebels find themselves at No. 5 by default, as teams consistently ahead of them until now like Auburn, Tennessee and LSU disappointed greatly in week three.

However, there is some substance here as well, particularly at the quarterback position. At least statistically, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one of the best in the SEC right now, up with Kyle Trask, Mac Jones and Kellen Mond. He had 365 yards passing for two touchdowns on Saturday against the Crimson Tide.

And Corral is significantly younger than all three of those players. Under Lane Kiffin, the Rebels look like an absolute machine offensively. Scoring 48 points to Alabama is always impressive.

While the defensive side of the ball will assuredly lose Ole Miss more games this season, this may be the most exciting team in the SEC. And with that explosiveness on offense and with that level of QB play, the Rebels can beat anyone on any given Saturday.

6. Tennessee (2-1)

The Vols struggled against a superior Georgia team on Saturday. Coach Jeremy Pruitt's squad was winning at halftime 21-17 only to not score the rest of the game and eventually lose 44-21.

UT is better than it has been in recent years, but that doesn't mean it's good.

7. South Carolina (1-2)

Coach Will Muschamp's group gets props for beating up on SEC-bottomfeeder Vanderbilt, but nothing more. That is what every competent team in the conference should do, as the Commodores are, per usual, historically bad.

Quarterback Collin Hill continues to be a historically average passer, as he threw for an underwhelming 196 yards and no touchdowns. However, he found the end zone twice with his legs, proving legitimate dual-threat capability that may help the Gamecocks make some bigger games interesting as the season progresses.

8. Auburn (2-1)

The Tigers seemingly disappoint more and more each week. Auburn looked helpless against Georgia in week two, and barely beat lowly Arkansas this past Saturday. Quarterback Bo Nix simply can't throw the ball downfield effectively on a regular basis.

And considering all the talent that the Tigers lost from last season defensively, that is going to lose them games to any above-average opponent.

9. Kentucky (1-2)

The Wildcats bullied Mississippi State on Saturday, winning that game 24-2. This may say more about the Bulldogs than Kentucky, but nevertheless a dominating win for a program that has gone through some struggles.

This was a horribly ugly game among two of the conference's worst teams.

10. Arkansas (1-2)

One could argue that Arkansas should have won this game, but the officiating crew handed the victory to Auburn. Former Gator Feleipe Franks had a masterful day, scoring four touchdowns with 318 yards. While still miles to go, it appears first-year coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are headed in a direction to be much better than they have been in years past.

11. Missouri (1-2)

Missouri grabbed a statement win on Saturday against defending national champion LSU. However, LSU has been off to quite a slow start a year removed from hoisting the title, so it was hardly a statement win for Missouri.

Either way, freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak had 406 yards for four touchdowns to lead Mizzou to victory. That type of first-year production gives any program a reason for optimism.

12. LSU (1-2)

Ranking the Tigers this low may seem harsh. However, The Tigers lost the first game of the season to Mississippi State, making the entire conference believe that the Bulldogs were a force to be reckoned with.

Since then, MSU has lost to Arkansas 21-14 and been embarrassed by Kentucky, 24-2. The other team that has beaten LSU, Missouri, was winless before playing coach Ed Orgeron's group. The Tigers' only win is over the lowly, 0-3 Vanderbilt.

LSU is ranked so low because this team isn't just losing, it is losing to bad football teams.

13. Mississippi State (1-2)

Coach Mike Leach's team looked like an absolute force in week one when it beat defending national champion LSU. Since then, the Bulldogs have gotten progressively worse, to the point of a doormat within the conference.

MSU got embarrassed on Saturday, losing 24-2. In an offense that throws the ball more than 90 percent of the time, and features quarterbacks, senior quarterback KJ Costello looked awful. He threw for 232 yards, four interceptions, and no touchdowns.

If Leach's team has a bad quarterback, it will lose a lot more ball games than it'll win. Because the QB is what he builds around.

14. Vanderbilt (0-3)

No surprise here. It appeared things couldn't get any worse for the Commodores after a 41-7 trouncing to LSU last weekend. Amazingly, they got embarrassed equally as bad on Saturday, losing to South Carolina by the exact same score, 41-7.