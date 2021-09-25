Gators vs. Volunteers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers kickoff.

The Florida Gators will host play host to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday for each program's fourth contest of the 2021 season, marking the first game of SEC East play for both squads.

Find out everything you need to know before the game below.

No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (2-1)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 82°, partly cloudy with a five percent chance of rain according to Weather.com

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 84/80

Odds: Florida is favored by 19.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 64 points.

Series history: UF leads, 30-20. Florida has won 15 of its last 16 matchups against Tennessee and most recently defeated the Volunteers by a score of 31-19 in December 2020.

The rundown

Florida enters this game looking to build upon a strong performance against No. 1 Alabama a week ago. Yes, the Gators lost to the Crimson Tide, but UF rebounded from a slow start quickly and came within two points of the biggest upset of the 2021 season - lending credence to the idea that a Dan Mullen-coached team - specifically, his offense - can go toe-to-toe with the best.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is entering game four of the Josh Heupel era of Volunteers football. The program was torn apart and sewn back together this offseason following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt, but the new core of transfers, some home grown talent, and young prospects have gotten off to a solid start with a 2-1 record.

The talent gap between the two teams is large, and Tennessee won't be expected to hang tight with Florida under Heupel's lead until the roster is fully rebuilt. That being said, Heupel's offense moves at a fast pace and could create issues for the Gators' defensively this weekend, in the case that this ends up being a closer game than most imagine.

