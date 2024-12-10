Florida Gators in Play for Two High End Transfers
Gainesville, Fla. – The Florida Gators will be making a ton of noise in the transfer portal over the next couple of weeks with visits and links to players. However, it’s taken less than a day for some of the top transfers in the portal to have the Gators tied in with their recruitment.
Nic Anderson and Keeshawn Silver, two of the top 25 transfers in the country according to 247Sports, have registered interest in the Gators according to reports.
Anderson is rated as the No. 5 transfer in 247Sports’ 2025 College Football Transfer Portal rankings. Unfortunately for the 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver from Katy (Texas), he missed his entire sophomore season due to injury, but his freshman year with Oklahoma was a pretty productive one.
In 2023, Anderson hauled in 38 catches for 798 and 10 touchdowns. Additionally, he averaged 21.0 yards per catch. It’s important to note this because the Gators will be losing Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike after this season and both were the Gators' deep-ball threats on offense.
As for his recruitment, the Gators look to be battling against SEC foes LSU and Ole Miss for commitment, per 247Sports’ Mike Roach.
For Silver, his recruitment has been narrowed down to four schools in particular. He has zeroed in on Florida, Miami, Michigan and USC, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Silver, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound defensive lineman from Rocky Mount (N.C.), was a target for the Gators coming out of high school before choosing the in-state option in North Carolina. He spent two seasons with the Tar Heels and played in six games before transferring to Kentucky. There, he spent two seasons and totaled 43 tackles and one sack.
He comes in as the No. 25 overall transfer in 247Sports’ rankings.
With attrition expected at this position, it’s easy to see why they are chasing after such a coveted player. The Gators are losing both Cam Jackson and Desmond Watson and may feel they are better off hitting the portal for their replacement.
These are just two players who have reported interest in the Gators, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see more names coming out soon with how the transfer portal operates.