Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes Matchup to Watch: Austin Barber vs. Rueben Bain Jr.
In some respects, good offensive linemen fall into the same category as an official. If you excel at your job, chances are you will not hear your name called for errors. On the other hand, defensive linemen hear their names plastered across the broadcast and social media.
For Florida Gators left tackle Austin Barber and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., the song remains the same. People look ready to crown Bain as the next-great 'Canes defensive lineman.
At the same time, Barber, despite playing the most important position on the offensive line, toils in relative obscurity. However, these two players will take center stage as the University of Florida hosts the University of Miami on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
The Task
Florida's entire game plan for success rests completely on the shoulders of quarterback Graham Mertz. Not to sound overdramatic, but Mertz's verticality hangs in the balance. While athletic, no one will confuse him for Randall Cunningham (Google is free). Mertz moves well enough but will never consistently elude too many defenders.
On top of that, his game predicates on staying in the pocket with a strong base under him to throw. As a result, Barber's role increases in utmost importance, especially during this game. Barber will need to use every technique in his arsenal to stop Bain from absolutely ending this game and causing chaos from snap to whistle over four quarters of action. To his credit, Barber does not seem particularly reticent about taking on elite rushers at the line of scrimmage.
The Problem
Rueben Bain burst onto the scene in 2023 with 7,5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, as a true freshman. He was named ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year.
To understand Bain, look at his makeup. First, surprisingly, the ever-expanding pass rush palette - the sophomore combines power moves like a bull rush that forklifts blockers to an ambidextrous swim that will take him either inside or outside with fluidity.
Next, the explosion off the snap will concern Florida. Bain times his jump nearly perfectly. Only a solid hard count will stem his aggressiveness. Lastly, as over-used a term in football lexicon as there is - motor. The edge rusher doesn't stay blocked and will keep his feet churning in pursuit of the ball.
Barber needs to recognize that early and prepare to fight all day long. Additionally, if he wins a rep by driving Bain to the ground, still account for him and focus, because you can bet the farm that he will attempt to stand up.
The Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes will battle for at least 60 minutes on Saturday, however the game may be decided by a battle within the battle on Mertz's blindside.