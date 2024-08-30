Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes: Gameday Info
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the first time in five years, the Florida Gators will face heated in-state rival Miami. It’s only the eighth time the two teams will meet since the turn of the century and the first matchup in The Swamp since 2008.
Despite the lack of matchups, it’s still a passionate rivalry, and it’s being noticed by those playing in it for the first time.
“I would say just the nastiness that both teams have toward each other,” said corner Jason Marshall Jr. “Like, there's hate there, you know? At the end of the day they don't like each other.”
Florida is looking to snap a streak of three-straight losing seasons, two of which came under current head coach Billy Napier. However, the Gators do have the privilege of its deepest and most-experienced roster in his era, which will be crucial as it faces the nation’s toughest schedule.
“This is an opportunity for our team to start telling their story relative to 2024, to put on display some of the intangibles that we've developed over time through a lot of hard work,” Napier said.
Meanwhile, Miami enters year three of the Mario Cristobal-era after similar results but with high expectations. The Hurricanes rank No. 19 in the preseason AP Poll and have high hopes to contend for a College Football Playoff spot. It also has ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year in quarterback Cam Ward.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ season opening matchup against No. 19 Miami, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other gameday information for those who will be attending the game.
Florida Gators vs. No. 19 Miami: What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 3:30 p.m.
- Gator Walk: 1:10 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF DE Jevon Kearse (1995-1998)
Watch: ABC/ESPN+
- Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore
- Analyst: Jesse Palmer
- Reporter: Katie George
Weather: 90°, sunny with a three percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Miami is considered a 2.5-point favorite over Florida in Week One, according to Fanduel. The over/under is 54.5 points.
Series History: Miami leads, 29-27. The Gators defeated the Hurricanes, 24-20, in the series’ last matchup on Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
What’s At Stake: Florida currently holds a 33-game home opener win streak and haven’t lost back-to-back season openers since 1978-1979. The Gators also haven’t defeated the Hurricanes in two-straight matchups since 1982-1983. Miami is looking for its first win in The Swamp since 2002.
