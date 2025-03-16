Florida Gators WR Aidan Mizell Poised for Breakout Season
Florida Gators redshirt freshman wide receiver Aidan Mizell fits the bill as a breakout candidate in 2025.
To many, Aidan Mizell evolved past the distinction of enjoying a breakout season last year after starting three of the final six games, but he lacked consistency throughout the season.
For two seasons, the fanbase and experts alike continue to wait for Mizell to become the dominant receiver that many envisioned he would be as a four-star recruit in 2023. Mizell possesses track speed, but without the route acumen to parlay that into consistently big plays.
He had three games in which he caught at least four passes and showed off his tantalizing speed, but those game each came in different months. He had five catches for 36 yards against Mississippi State on September 21st, but he didn't have another catch until November against Georgia.
Skillset
Mizell brings track speed to the football field. From the snap, he features the explosion to burst by defenders with a certain level of ease. As a result, his long speed profiles him more as a deep threat.
With that ability, you'd expect Mizell to become more of a factor with DJ Lagway under center the entire season. The jet sweep could definitely become a headache for defenses when he gains the corner. Next, the screen game would spring him into the option. Speed brings a different element to offense.
Expectations
17 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns will not suffice for a player of Mizell's potential. Those numbers resemble a back of the rotation player that looks happy just to see the field. Imagine Florida's offense with the redshirt sophomore actually touching the ball 5-8 more times.
Now, no one with a scintilla of common sense should expect big plays every time. However, if he can generate one or two per matchup, that places the Gators in prime position to cash in and win games.
30 catches for 420-450 yards and and doubling his touchdown total should be the floor for Mizell in 2025.
Overview
Aidan Mizell arrived on campus with the potential to be an electric player with game breaking potential. After reps in the offense over the last couple years, it's time to take the training wheels off.
From stem to stern, the Florida offense should score many more points than they did in 2024. With highly-touted freshmen and transfers all around him, for Mizell to see continued reps is to show something in the way of increased production.