Florida Named Favorite to Land UCLA Transfer WR
After visiting the Florida Gators last weekend, three-star UCLA transfer wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant is expected to commit to the University of Florida, according to On3’s Keith Niebuhr.
Sturdivant entered the transfer portal on December 10th, after battling through injuries throughout the majority of the 2024 season. The redshirt junior still managed to start eight games while catching 22 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season. His best game of the year came against rival USC, when he hauled in five passes for 117 yards.
In his first season at UCLA, Sturdivant was second on the team in catches (36) while finishing with 597 yards and four touchdowns.
Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-3 and 205 pound receiver was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Before transferring to UCLA, Sturdivant spent two seasons at California. In his freshman season, he was named a FWAA First Team Freshman All-American while leading all FBS freshmen in catches (65) and receiving yards (755). His top performance of that season came against Washington, where he caught eight passes for 104 yards.
Over his collegiate career, Sturdivant has caught 123 passes for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns.
While Florida has become the favorite to land the three-star prospect, he is also expected to visit the University of Georgia at some point in the recruiting process.