Florida's OL Faces Another Challenge Against Ole Miss
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Coming off one of its best statistical performances in recent history, the Florida Gators offensive line unit will face one of its toughest matchups yet on Saturday against Ole Miss.
Despite a limited DJ Lagway and facing an LSU team that was top five in the SEC in sack total, the Gators offensive line held the Tigers to zero sacks last Saturday and helped running back duo Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson average a combined 8.5 yards per carry.
It was Florida's best statistical performance by the offensive line this season.
"It makes us feel really good," tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson said on Monday. "Like I said in the ot interview, no sacks, no sacks, no sacks. That was the key thing going in every week, and this week, we definitely took it to another notch, not giving up any sacks at all and making sure that he stays as clean as possible."
This week, it's another big challenge for the unit. Ole Miss leads the nation in sacks with 46.0, led by linebacker Suntarine Perkins, who is sixth nationally with 10 total sacks, and UF transfer Princely Umanmielen, who is seventh nationally with 9.5 of his own.
“We know they are a good team up front, but I would say for us, it’s repetition, knowing that they’re just another team," Crenshaw-Dickson said. "We can go out and do the same exact thing, we just gotta stay focused and go through the week of practice just the same way we did last week, head down and go to work.”
Against the Tigers, Florida's offense was limited due to Lagway's lingering hamstring injury, which forced him to stay in the pocket on most throws and limited the Gators' playcalling. As he continues to recover, Florida should have the benefit of a more-versatile Lagway this week, but it's still uncertain just how mobile he will be on Saturday.
"I think he didn't miss a rep with the first unit last week, so we'll take the same approach this week," head coach Billy Napier said on Monday. "I think the soft tissue injury, again, those are very subjective, so we've got every gadget that is known to human -- I mean, every gadget that you can imagine downstairs. I think we're using all that data and all those metrics to make decision to try to put him in position to be as healthy as he can be.
"Yeah, I mean, we're going day-to-day. He did have a setback, and I think he feels a little bit better at this point in the week than he did last week."
Overall, this season has seen a major improvement in Florida's blocking ability due to the portal addition of Crenshaw-Dickson, a position change for guard Damieon George Jr. and the return of veterans Austin Barber and Jake Slaughter.
The Gators' PFF sack total of six, albeit through 10 games, is 17 less than the 23 given up last season. Meanwhile, Florida's run-blocking has stayed consistent since last season with a matching 4.4 yards per carry and 21 touchdowns.
Sitting now game away from bowl eligibility, Florida will need its best from this unit, once again, to upset the ninth-ranked Rebels. Kickoff on Saturday, which is Florida's designated Senior Day, is at noon EST with television coverage on ABC.