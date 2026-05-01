Florida’s Top Three 2027 NFL Draft Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft is old news. The Florida Gators had seven selections this year and extended their streak of having at least one player drafted for one more year. Now, all the focus shifts to the 2026 college football season and beyond for the Gators. With that said, here are Florida’s top three draft prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jadan Baugh, Running Back

Career stats: 1,843 rushing yards, 353 carries, 15 rushing touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry

2026 season stats: 1,170 rushing yards, 220 carries, eight rushing touchdowns, 5.3 yards per carry

It is hardly a secret how the world regards Gators running back Jadan Baugh. He is not only one of the SEC’s best, but also one of the best ball carriers in the entire country.

The junior tailback has great vision and footwork to go along with his physically imposing frame, making it difficult for opposing defenses to tackle him.

Another important aspect of his game is that he can be an every-down running back. In addition to his pass-catching ability, his strength makes him a more than capable pass protector for his quarterback.

Eric Singleton, Wide Receiver

Career stats: 2,002 receiving yards, 162 receptions, 12 touchdowns

2026 season stats: 534 receiving yards, 58 receptions, three touchdowns

Spending the past three seasons with the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, Eric Singleton Jr. had NFL aspirations this offseason. However, it never fully materialized, leading him to find a new home in Gainesville as a senior.

Singleton possesses elite route running that helps create open space against any defensive back, a trait many Gator receivers lacked over the past few years. He’s also a playmaker with the ball in his hands thanks to his dangerous speed and elusiveness.

Before last season, he was penciled in as one of the top receiver prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Poor quarterback play from Auburn’s signal callers led to a down year for him, but improved quarterback play from Florida’s pass throwers could see his stock rise to those heights once again.

Myles Graham, Linebacker

Career: 106 total tackles (45 solo, 61 assisted), 9.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble

2026 season: 76 total tackles (36 solo, 40 assisted), seven tackles-for-loss, four pass breakups, two sacks

Several players were considered for this final spot, but it ultimately went to junior linebacker Myles Graham. Graham produced for the defense and has been a field general for the Gators since taking a starting role last season.

The Florida legacy led the team in tackles last season (76), becoming the first Gators linebacker to do so since 2021. He also tallied four pass breakups in 2025, which was tied for the second most by FBS linebackers.

He is slightly undersized compared to the average NFL linebacker, but he is quick, good against the run, and can hold his own in pass coverage.