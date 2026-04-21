Gators Star F Thomas Haugh Makes Decision on Future at Florida

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh has opted to return for another year in the Orange and Blue, announcing his intentions on social media on Tuesday.

Haugh is coming off his junior season, where he averaged a team-leading 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He also posted 73 assists, 58 3-pointers, 36 steals and 33 blocks en route to a 2026 SEC regular season title.

These numbers earned him All-American (Second and Third Team) and All-SEC First-Team honors in 2026. His All-American selection made him just the second player in program history to be tabbed an All-American by all four major selectors, putting him next to Walter Clayton Jr in the record books.

He kicked off his All-American campaign with a strong showing against the Arizona Wildcats. Haugh posted 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes against the Wildcats.

Then, at the beginning of December, Haugh had a strong two-game stretch against Duke and UConn. He tallied 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 40 minutes in the loss to the Blue Devils. And, facing the Huskies, he recorded 18 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes.

He also ended his regular season strongly. In his final two games against Arkansas and Kentucky, he averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and two blocks per game. Additionally, he shot 54.0 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from deep and 91.0 percent from the free throw line.

Haugh was Florida's best player when on the court, developing into one of the SEC’s best two-way players. His two-way play earned him a first-round projection in the upcoming NBA draft, with him being picked in mock drafts inside the lottery.

However, after some reflection and unfinished business in a Gators uniform, Florida now has their star forward back in the fold.

Florida has had a great offseason, retaining its key players from this past year’s roster. In addition to Haugh returning, forward/center Alex Condon and guards Urban Klavzar, Boogie Fland, Alex Lloyd, Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown and Alex Kovatchev are all back for another season.

There are still some holes to fill on the roster, though. With Micah Handlogten in the transfer portal and the Naismith and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu testing the NBA Draft waters, the Gators’ frontcourt is thin on bodies.

Nonetheless, with how many familiar faces there are in the locker room next season, the Gators will be considered a top-10 team to begin the year and an early contender for the national championship.

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