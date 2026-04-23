Ranking the Most Pro-Ready Florida Gators NFL Draft Prospects

With the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft just hours away, several Florida Gators are expected to hear their names called over the coming days.

Interestingly enough, some of Florida's highest-ranked prospects are the ones with the most question marks, with players like Caleb Banks floating away from a previous first-round projection due to injuries. On the other hand, some of the Gators' late-round prospects have the most experience on the team.

Florida Gators on SI takes a look at Florida's five most NFL-ready prospects, grading them from least to most prepared.

5. OT Austin Barber

While Barber has been a consistent starter at Florida, expect a significant adjustment process at the next level. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While his 83.5 Pro Football Focus grade (15th-best in FBS) and All-SEC Third Team recognition will boost his appeal to teams, a closer look shows he still has significant strides to make before becoming a reliable starting NFL offensive tackle.

He allowed four pressures and two sacks against Texas A&M, and gave up a season-high six pressures while trying to contain Miami Hurricanes pass rushers Ruben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, who are both projected to be selected in the first round.

Barber's struggles against top competition might cause scouts to pump the breaks.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo, Barber offered some insight into his pre-draft approach.

"I just want to help the team win. I feel like I have the tools to do that. I can’t wait to go out there and play my best football," Barber said. "I think I’m coming off a strong 2025 season, especially the five-game stretch at the end of our season. That was the best stretch of my career."

4. DT Caleb Banks

Originally slotted as a first round pick, a broken bone in his foot has caused his stock to drop. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While struggling with a foot injury that has hindered him since the end of the 2024 campaign, Banks appeared in just three games this season, originally attempting to return to action against LSU in Week 3 before another injury held him out until the final two games of the season against Tennessee and Florida State.

Things only got worse once the season ended, as Banks suffered a broken metatarsal bone in his foot right before the 2026 NFL Combine. Originally viewed as a first-round pick heading into this season, Banks has now received a second-round projection from most major outlets that cover the draft.

The best season of his collegiate career came in 2024, when he totaled 21 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks.

While the timing of his injury isn't ideal, ESPN insider Pete Thamel recently provided an encouraging update on his recovery process.

“NFL teams received a letter today about Caleb Banks as he recovers from a surgically repaired bone in his left foot,” Thamel said. “Per ESPN sources, the letter states that after a CT scan on Tuesday, Banks is ‘on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.’”

3. CB Devin Moore

Moore might have the widest-varying projection among all Gators expected to be selected. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first full season as a starter, Moore emerged as one of Florida’s most reliable defensive players, tying for the team lead in interceptions and finishing with the second-most pass breakups.

Some of his most notable performances came against top competition, allowing just one catch against both No.10 Miami and No.13 Texas.

A mock draft put together by CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson views him as a second-round prospect, while ESPN's Jordan Reid gave him a fourth-round projection.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moore detailed his improvement from last season.

"I was playing with better confidence. I had plenty of coaches and teammates who poured into me throughout my time at Florida. I appreciate them for that," Moore said. "They helped me take another step this past year. It directly contributed to me playing with more confidence."

2. OT Jake Slaughter

While Slaughter has been one of Florida's top offensive players over the past few years, he is a receiving mid-round projection. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Even after two consecutive All-American and First-team All-SEC selections, most mock drafts don't view Slaughter being drafted earlier than the third round.

One of the top Gators offensive lineman of the past decade, the redshirt senior started 33 games throughout his time at Florida.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slaughter posted the third-highest run-blocking grade among all centers last season and the eighth-highest overall grade at the position.

In ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s pre-draft rankings, he declared that the Gators product is the best center in the draft.

"I like everything about Slaughter's game," he begins. "He has a lot of experience — 33 starts and over 2,000 snaps at the pivot — and comes battle-tested, having played in the SEC. And he has allowed only six pressures and three sacks over all that time.

1. K Trey Smack

Smack is widely considered to be the best kicker in the draft, and should immediately compete for a starting role. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smack was a contributor for the Florida Gators football since his freshman year, closing out his collegiate career with a near-perfect 100-of-101 PAT conversion rate while making 82.81% of his field goals (53-of-64).

After drilling a 54-yard field goal against Georgia Bulldogs football last season, tied for the seventh-longest in program history, he set the school record for most 50-plus-yard field goals in a career with nine.

As a kicker, it isn’t guaranteed he’ll hear his name called, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Smack emerge as a team’s starting kicker by Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

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