Former 4-Star Defensive Back to Transfer from Florida Gators

After two years with the Florida Gators, former four-star recruit Jamroc Grimsley has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan 2, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Grimsley, a redshirt freshman corner from Tampa, FL. was a huge transfer acquisition for former head coach Billy Napier and the Gators after transferring from Alabama just weeks after signing with the program. The composite 164th ranked player in the 2024 class, the lengthy corner was seen as a high potential addition before dealing with injuries in his time in Gainesville.

BREAKING: Florida CB Jameer “Jamroc” Grimsley plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’3 200 CB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Originally enrolled at Alabama and transferred after Saban’s retirement https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/tQKhiosHpo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2025

Grimsley recorded just 62 total snaps with Florida while dealing with a right knee injury that required ACL revision surgery last offseason. In his short playing time, he recorded just one tackle while earning a 47.8 PFF grade.

He saw a career-high 23 snaps in the mid season win against Mississippi State, even starting the game for a Gators team down multiple corners due to injury.

“I think the future's going to be bright. I'm very proud of the young guys that played today. Definitely proud of Grimsley," running back Jadan Baugh said after the win.

Grimsley becomes the 14th Gators player to announce their intentions of entering the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, joining Jordan Castell, Josiah Davis and Teddy Foster as defensive backs to depart from the program. As of now, the Gators will only return four cornerbacks who saw snaps this season, though the list includes names such as Cormani McClain and J’Vari Flowers, who have been rumored to possibly be considering entering the portal as well.

“Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," Gators head coach Jon Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

Though Grimsley may have not been considered a priority while retaining the Gators roster, Florida continues to battle for key players as NIL discussions continue and the staff and players determine fits and futures at the University. Multiple other departures are still expected for the Gators while Sumrall and Florida begin to filter the roster heading into the offseason.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

More From Florida Gators on SI