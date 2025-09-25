Former Five-Star Gators Commit Making Most of Second Chance
When the Florida Gators landed a commitment from former five-star Arik Gilbert, it appeared that the program had found an ideal replacement for Mackey Award winner Kyle Pitts.
It may seem like a far-fetched idea several years later, but Gilbert was once a Freshman All-SEC tight end who caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns for the then-defending champion LSU Tigers in 2020.
Heading into college, Gilbert was 247’s highest-ranked tight end recruit of all time, and was even viewed as a top tight end prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft, ranking ahead of future All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta.
Gilbert originally committed to Florida on Jan. 31 of 2021, but ultimately ended up playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. With future NFL starters like Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on Georgia’s roster, the Marietta native was not able to replicate his previous success from LSU during his time at Georgia.
The former five-star eventually transferred to the University of Nebraska, but ran into some off-the-field trouble and never suited up for the Cornhuskers.
Although Gilbert hadn’t appeared in a college football game since 2022, he has now found a new home at Savannah State University, a historically black college located in his home state of Georgia.
Through three games, Gilbert is the Tigers' second-leading receiver, totaling 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
According to Savannah State tight end coach Harold Baker, Gilbert has showcased impressive maturity and responsibility since arriving at Savannah State.
“Arik has been a joy to coach. He has adjusted well since he has been on campus. He is a young man who is maturing to a responsible adult,” Baker told Florida Gators on SI. “We are just focused on him earning his degree. He is genuinely a good-hearted person who loves his family. So, as his extended family, we continue to provide him with love like we do with all our student athletes.”
During the Tigers’ most recent game against Miles College, Gilbert scored his first touchdown since 2020 after hauling in six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
While Savannah State may not be known as a powerhouse program, it is the alma mater of another notable tight end, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. Besides Sharpe, the school has produced several other NFL players, indicating that Gilbert’s professional prospects aren't out of reach yet.
He may not be scoring touchdowns in a Gators uniform, but Gilbert’s story is an example of how college football can provide a positive outlet for young men to get their lives back on track after facing obstacles.