Former Florida Gators In The NFL Have Gotten Off To A Fast Start
Between the 53-man roster and practice squads, there are 38 former Florida Gators on NFL rosters at this point of the season.
While players like Alex Anzalone and Evan McPherson have played multiple seasons for their respective teams, Anthony Richardson and Gervon Dexter are among the Florida products that are still early in the process of adapting to their professional organizations.
With that being said, several former Florida Gators made a notable impact throughout the early stages of the NFL season.
Offense:
Anthony Richardson (Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts): Richardson debuted as the starter in Week One of his rookie year, but his season was cut short after having to undergo shoulder surgery in October. After returning to action for the first time in nearly a year, Richardson completed 47% of his passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. One of his touchdown throws will be remembered as a marvel of athletic talent.
Kyle Pitts (Tight End, Atlanta Falcons): Despite making a Pro Bowl in his rookie season, Pitts has not been able to replicate his success since entering the league as a first round pick in 2021. His decline can be partly justified by inconsistent quarterback play since the departure of Matt Ryan after Pitts’s rookie season. In Week 1, Pitts hauled in three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Demarcus Robinson (Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams): After posting career highs in yards per catch (14.3) and touchdowns (4), Robinson re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams this off-season. On Sunday, Robinson continued to develop his chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford, catching four passes for 42 yards.
O’Cyrus Torrence (Guard, Buffalo Bills): After being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, Torrence was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in his first season. Throughout the first-two games of this season, Torrence has not allowed a sack while also anchoring a Bills rushing attack that has surpassed 100 yards in the first two games.
Defense:
Gervon Dexter (Defensive Tackle, Chicago Bears): After being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, Dexter appeared in all 17 games for the Bears last season, finishing with 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The former Gator earned the second start of his career last Sunday, finishing with four tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.
Alex Anzalone (Linebacker, Detroit Lions) : Anzalone has established himself as a tackling machine on a Lions run defense that graded among the league's top 10 last season, according to PFF. In each of the past two seasons, Anzalone has finished with over 120 tackles. In his recent matchup against the Rams , Anzalone racked up 13 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Safety, Philadelphia Eagles): After tying for the league lead in interceptions while leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance, Gardner-Johnson surprisingly joined the Lions in 2023 after signing a one-year contract. After being limited to just three games last season, Gardner-Johnson reunited with his former team by signing a three-year contract. In his first action since returning to the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson finished with five tackles.
Special Teams:
Eddy Piñiero (Kicker, Carolina Panthers): Before becoming a record-breaking kicker at the University of Florida, Piñeiro was playing soccer at a small junior college in Miami. After spontaneously attending a few kicking camps, the Miami native earned a scholarship to Florida, where he finished with the highest career conversion rate (88.4%) in program history. Since becoming a Carolina Panther, Piñiero has converted 91% of his field goals and PATs. In Week One, Piñiero nailed his only field goal attempt (43 yards) while also converting his only extra-point attempt.
Evan McPherson (Kicker, Cincinnati Bengals): After being the only kicker selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, McPherson was instrumental to the Bengals success during his rookie season. The former Gator tied Adam Vinatieri's NFL record for most field goals made in a postseason while helping the Bengals make a trip to the Super Bowl. Last Sunday, McPherson knocked down a 51 yard field goal and made an extra point.