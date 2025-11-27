Dissecting Brandon Spikes' Gators Head Coaching Post
As if there couldn’t be a bigger stir on social media over the Florida Gators' head coaching search, Brandon Spikes found a way to turn up the dial. On his personal Facebook page, he casually posted Wednesday night that he knew who the next Gators head coach is.
Along with the comment, he posted a selfie of himself wearing a visor. It made for a great way to give people an idea while staying cryptic. Of course, seeing a visor makes you think of Lane Kiffin first. However, he’s not the only prospective candidate who wears one.
Jedd Fisch wears them consistently during games. For what it’s worth, Lincoln Riley wears one pretty often as well. So, everyone can just take this as they will for now. There is no need to speculate on whether it's Eliah Drinkwitz. Reports indicate that he and Missouri have agreed on an extension.
Imagine if he was hinting at being the head coach himself, and he’s wearing the visor to specifically hint at the new job. That’s a joke, for the record. That being said, that would throw everyone for a loop, wouldn’t it?
Could he be trolling? Totally. That won't stop us from having fun with it either way.
This post doesn’t narrow anything down, like, at all. However, it helps create a fun guessing game on the eve of some major decisions. Saturday is the expected day that Kiffin will decide on his future. Florida, LSU and Ole Miss are all in play until something is official.
No matter what you’re seeing on social media about anything being a done deal, everyone can’t be right about their camp. There are three options. Only one can win out.
Is it possible that Spikes is hinting at Kiffin agreeing to a deal with Florida? Sure. But the Gators have done a solid job keeping their side of things as quiet as they can. It’s been near the polar opposite of the leaks coming from the LSU side.
Either way, Jimmy Sexton will likely have master-classed everyone once again. Everyone is talking about one of his top clients night and day, and Kiffin still gets to finish out, at the very least, the regular season at Ole Miss.
Two top SEC rivals appear to be fighting for his services, which only bodes well for Kiffin and company. If it proves to be how we’re perceiving it, then that’s the epitome of how you play the game.
The Egg Bowl is set for Friday. Florida and LSU will play on Saturday. Both games are later in the day. We could know quite a bit more before either team kicks off.