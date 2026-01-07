With the transfer portal opening last Friday, one former Florida Gators wide receiver has already found a new home on the opposite end of the country.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former Gators pass-catcher Aidan Mizell has signed with the UCLA Bruins.

After spending the past three seasons at Florida, Mizell announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec.16

Throughout his time at Florida, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver caught 38 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 21 games and making seven starts.

This season, the Orlando native started a career-high four games while hauling in 19 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the season came during Florida’s 40-21 win against Florida State, when he caught three passes for 46 yards while playing 50 snaps.

While he may have started the most games of his career this past season, he actually saw more playing time while starting three games in 2024, playing 258 total offensive snaps compared to 228 this season.

That year, he caught 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in 11 total games. His best game of that season, and his career, came against Mississippi State. Mizell led the team with five catches for 35 yards, but also caught a pair of 60-yard touchdown passes that both got called back.

The redshirt sophomore dealt with some nagging injuries throughout his time in Gainesville. According to former Florida head coach Billy Napier, Mizell has the potential to be a consistent contributor if he can stay on the field.

“Look, Aidan, when he's available, he's been impactful, right?” Napier said. “So, it's one of the keys for him to continue to be a successful football player. We need him to be available because he can make a difference in the game for us.”

As a recruit, he was a consensus four-star prospect who was ranked as the No.70 overall player and No.11 wide receiver in the class of 2023 by On3.

Besides Mizell, former Florida receivers like Eugene Wilson III (LSU), Jackson Wade (Boston College) and Tank Hawkins (Washington State) have all committed to new programs, leaving Florida with some depth to fill at the position.

New Gators head coach Jon Sumrall has already made moves to address any potential weaknesses at the position, re-signing promising freshman Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson while also adding a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer receiver Bailey Stockton.

