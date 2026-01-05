Florida Gators Add WR Through Transfer Portal

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Bailey Stockton announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Monday.

Stockton spent the last three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, playing in more of a reserve role on offense. He totaled 439 yards and one touchdown on 38 career receptions in 26 games. The rising redshirt junior had his most productive year in 2025. In 11 appearances, he hauled in 21 passes for 233 yards.

It is easy to see why he made the switch to the Orange and Blue for 2026. Florida hired his wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech, Trent McKnight, and Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner.

On the other hand, it is no surprise that the Gators targeted Stockton. He provides the offense with a receiver who already knows and understands what Faulkner is looking for.

He may not be a flashy commitment at the receiver spot to fans, but that is not necessarily needed for the Gators going into next season. Both Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson re-signed their NIL deals, extending their stay for another season.

Additionally, the Gators need to add experienced bodies to the receiver room for the 2026 campaign. Eugen Wilson III, Tank Hawkins, Aidan Mizell, Muizz Tounkara and Naeshaun Montgomery each entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2025 season, leaving them with a lack of numbers at receiver.

Stockton is likely not the last receiver that Florida head coach Jon Sumrall is targeting to bring in. Florida has been in contact with a couple of others at the position, including Utah State transfer Braden Pegan.

Furthermore, with prying receivers coach Marcus Davis away from Auburn, there could be reunions with one or more former Auburn receivers. Former Tigers Horatio Fields, Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Sam Turner all entered the transfer portal, should Davis decide to recruit any of them.

Another player who has reportedly been in contact with Florida is former Wisconsin receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported.

Florida is currently in the middle of a busy recruiting weekend. They have been active early in the transfer window, resulting in several visits already taking place and two other commitments. Florida has already added former Baylor safety DJ Coleman and James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre through the portal and are predicted to land quarterback Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech) and offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

