Former Gator WR Shines in Professional Debut

Former Florida Gators standout wide receiver Elijhah Badger made his United Football League debut with the Orlando Storm on Sunday, showcasing the big-play ability that helped him lead the Gators in receiving yards in his one season at the program in 2024.

Badger, a former Arizona State transfer who played his last season of collegiate ball in Gainesville, recorded four catches for 132 yards in his first regular season action at any professional level, highlighted by a 94-yard touchdown that was called back due to a block in the back penalty at the very end of the play.

Former #Gators WR Elijhah Badger in his professional debut for the Orlando Storm last night:



4 Receptions | 132 yards (Both led the team)



This 94-yard touchdown catch called back for a block in the back that came at the end of the play.



pic.twitter.com/ah4AoezIzR — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 30, 2026

Starting beside former Denver Broncos’ second round pick KJ Hamler, the wideout led the Storm in receptions and yards while helping the team to their first ever win in a 23-16 thriller against the Columbus Aviators. The game was the last of the league's opening weekend, with Badger now sitting at second in receiving yards amongst the entire league after one week.

“This S*** REAL,” Badger told Florida Gators on SI after the performance.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but ultimately failed to break camp with the team. Nonetheless, Badger has flashed a clear ability to play at the next level.

In his sole season in the Orange and Blue, the big-play wide receiver would finish sixth amongst the entire FBS in yards per catch, recording 39 catches for 806 yards and four touchdowns.

“When I touch that field, I got a ‘nobody can stop me’ mindset,” Badger told Florida Gators on SI after his time with Florida and ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. “I play with the most confidence on the field.”

Though shockingly not hearing his name called on draft night despite a solid combine performance and over 2,400 yards in his four-year college career, the wideout has continued to work towards earning another shot at the NFL. The exciting debut performance is a huge step in doing so, hoping to follow the same path as the 46 former UFL players that made an NFL opening day roster in 2025.

For now, however, Badger will look to stack weeks and continue to show the exciting talent that was evident during his time in Gainesville, just down the road in Orlando for the Storm. The wideout will be back in action April 4, as the Storm take on the Louisville Kings at Inter & Co Stadium for week two