Predicting the Florida Gators' Starting Linebackers After 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its first spring camp under head coach Jon Sumrall with its annual spring game, which gave fans its first true glimpse of the program for the 2026 season.

Camp also gave Sumrall his first look at his first roster as he looks to build competitive depth and establish starters at multiple positions. Sumrall added that he would spend the first few days of the post-spring offseason talking with the entire roster about where they stand individually on the depth chart going into the summer.

Having already taken a look at Florida's offense – comprised of the quarterback room, running back rotation, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line – and evaluating the interior defensive line and edge rushers defensively, we continue with the inside linebackers.

Overview

Led by returning contributors in senior Jaden Robinson and third-years Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles while also having two depth pieces in second-years Myles Johnson and Ty Jackson, Florida's linebackers almost have zero question marks as far as depth, production and leadership.

Graham, a freshman contributor-turned sophomore starter a year ago, headlines the group after leading the team last year with 76 total tackles to go with two sacks and four pass deflections. Offseason shoulder surgery limited him in camp, but it did not stop him from at least attempting to make an impact in practice.

"He's one of those guys I've learned real fast to tell him, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,' not, 'Giddy up.' We put him out there in an orange jersey, which means you're non-contact, and he's out there trying to like just absolutely start crushing people," Sumrall said. "I'm like, 'Easy bro.' Like, the no contact means people aren't allowed to contact you and you can't contact them either. Because he just wants the pop pads, that's who he is."

Meanwhile, Chiles continued to emerge as a weight room freak and a consistent contributor after a 52-tackle campaign last season. Chiles has also worked on getting leaner, dropping down to 238 pounds after weighing 244 pounds last season, which should help him be a more versatile linebacker in space. Position coach Greg Gasparato said that Chiles has "gotten so much better" with understanding coverage concepts.

"I’m way more comfortable," Chiles said. "And just being an overall backer, being able to drop in coverage, fit the run, I would say my overall game has benefited from me just getting stronger, losing fat and looking better and feeling better.”

Junior Aaron Chiles has been labeled a "freak" due to his size and athletic ability. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Robinson is the most veteran member of the group as a fourth-year senior while coming off back-to-back 50-tackle seasons, which has allowed him to be an example as a vocal leader for Gasparato.

"Sometimes you can’t keep him quiet in the meeting room," he said.

Jackson and Johnson return for their sophomore seasons after playing sparingly as freshmen with a focus on special teams. Both have been competing for a spot in the linebacker rotation, while true freshman Malik Morris and UCF transfer TJ Bullard each provide depth.

Outlook

Graham and Chiles as a starting duo seemingly have the highest upside with Robinson providing support as the third linebacker in the rotation. Graham also teased that there is a chance all three see the field at the same time.

"We’ll see," he said. "We’ve got a few packages in, different packages, we do have packages where we’re all three linebackers on the field. That would be great.”

Myles Johnson was consistently praised during spring camp. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Meanwhile, both Johnson and Jackson have made strides in their development this offseason, with Gasparato saying that Jackson's ability to run and hit standing out while also being able to get through growing pains. However, Johnson appears to have had the better spring.

Gasparato said that Johnson "probably" had the best spring of the entire linebacker unit.

"Myles has been consistent in his growth, his effort, you don’t ever have to tell him to chase the ball, he very rarely makes the same mistake twice, and that’s all you want," he explained. "We say all the time, don’t be a repeat offender. It’s okay to make mistakes. Sometimes you have to touch the stove to realize it’s hot. But don’t make the same mistake twice, and he’s done a really good job of taking that to heart and helping people along, and it’s been fun to watch him."

Fall camp will tell more about where things stand with Johnson and Jackson's spot in the rotation, and there is an opportunity for Florida to have a five-man rotation with Graham, Chiles and Robinson headlining.

Depth Chart Prediction

*denotes walk-on

Starters: Myles Graham (Jr.), Aaron Chiles (Jr.)

Backups: Jaden Robinson (Sr.), Ty Jackson (So.), Myles Johnson (So.)

Reserves: Malik Morris (Fr.), TJ Bullard (R-Sr.)*, Evan Jackson (R-So.)*, Matthew Kade (R-So.)*, Dylan Leighton (R-Fr.)*

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