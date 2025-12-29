Former Gators WR Chimere Dike Rewrites NFL History

A former Florida Gator just broke an NFL record that seemed built to stand the test of time.

After Sunday’s 34-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike set the NFL single-season record for all-purpose yards by a rookie with 2,371 total yards this season.

A new NFL Rookie Record for @chimdk11 👏 pic.twitter.com/88mUqc8F6c — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 28, 2025

The impressive feat was accomplished nearly 40 years ago by Hall of Famer Tim Brown, who totaled 2,317 all-purpose yards as a rookie with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1988.

Dike currently leads all NFL players in all-purpose yards and also ranks among the league’s top three in both kick and punt return yards.

Although he didn’t return a single kickoff at Florida, the former Gator entered Week 1 of the NFL season as the Titans’ primary kick and punt returner, and hasn’t looked back since.

He’s already returned two punts for a touchdown in games against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers, tying for the highest total in the league.

The 6-foot-1 receiver originally wasn’t a primary contributor to Tennessee’s offense, but he’s carved out a role as a reliable receiver as the season has progressed. Through 15 games, Dike is tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns and is third on the team with 41 receptions and 341 yards.

His best game of the season came against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct.26, when he hauled in seven out of eight targets for 93 yards while returning seven kicks for 175 yards.

A Look At His Gators Career

Dike spent one season at Florida after transferring from Wisconsin to play his fifth year and reunite with quarterback Graham Mertz.

While he may not have returned kicks at Florida, the former Badger led the SEC with an average of 16.50 yards per return while taking back 14 punts for 187 yards.

He also led the team with 41 catches while finishing second on the squad with a career-high 783 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

Dike’s best game as a Gator came during Florida’s 49-17 loss to No.5 Texas, when he finished with a team-leading five catches for 95 yards.

The 24-year-old became the first Gator selected in the 2025 NFL Draft after the Titans selected him with the 103rd overall pick in the fourth round.

His best collegiate season came at Wisconsin in 2022, when he led the team with 47 receptions, 689 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

