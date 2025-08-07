Former Gators Star DB Carted Off With Leg Injury During Texans Practice
Just a couple of days before the Houston Texans are set to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, they were dealt an injury to former Florida Gators defensive back CJ (Chauncey) Gardner-Johnson.
He was carted off the field during practice with an apparent leg injury, according to ESPN. He was unable to move or put pressure on his right leg after going to tackle John Metchie III.
The report from ESPN indicated that the Texans could be without him for "a while."
Gardner-Johnson won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles back in February. He and a 2026 sixth-round pick were sent to the Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
He's coming off a career season that led to him being a champion. He started all 16 games he played for the Eagles and played all four playoff games. He matched his career-high of interceptions with six and returned them for 116 yards. One of them was a pick six. He also forced a fumble, broke up 12 passes and had 59 total tackles.
He's entering the second year of a three-year contract that he signed ahead of the 2024 season.
Gardner-Johnson played for the Florida Gators from 2016 to 2018. In 37 games played, he amassed 161 total tackles, four sacks and nine interceptions. He was a part of the program during a roller coaster time.
In his first season, the Gators finished 9-4 with an appearance in the SEC Championship Game againt Alabama and won the Outback Bowl over Iowa. He was named the MVP of the latter game.
The following season, the Gators spiraled out to finish 4-7 and miss bowl action entirely. The Gators dealt with multiple suspensions and head coach Jim McElwain was ultimately fired midseason. However, Gardner-Johnson got to finish his time on a high note, both in his own performance and the team's.
In the first season of the Dan Mullen regime, the Gators bounced back to finish 10-3 and won the Peach Bowl over Michigan. Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the game en route to winning the defensive MVP of the game.
A few months later, the Saints took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. After three years with the Saints, he had his first stint with the Eagles, then played with the Lions the following season and then went back to the Eagles.