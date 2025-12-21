Is Woody Marks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Texans)
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is listed as questionable for Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury.
However, the rookie running back plans to play on Sunday, according to NFL report Aaron Wilson.
Marks returned to practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier in the week, as he was banged up in Houston's Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Marks played just 22.4 percent of the team's snaps in Week 15, and both he and Nick Chubb are listed as questionable on Sunday.
So, Houston, which is a massive favorite against the Raiders, may end up splitting touches between the two backs this week.
Marks has been an important piece for the Texans this season, rushing for 584 yards on 167 carries (3.5 yards per carry) and two scores. He's been a dual-threat out of the backfield, catching 21 of his 31 targets for 204 yards and three scores.
With Marks still considered a bit of a game-time decision (even though he plans to be out there), here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting Houston in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Raiders
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop bets for this matchup, and he's backing Houston wideout Nico Collins to have a big game:
Nico Collins OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Nico Collins is up over the 1,000-yard mark for the third-straight season, and he’ll add to that total on Sunday against the Raiders. Collins has at least 75 receiving yards in three straight games and six of his past seven, including three straight games with 85 yards or more.
The Raiders don’t pose much of a defensive threat for Houston after allowing 31 points last week in Philadelphia. The Eagles only threw the ball 15 times, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each having two catches for 41 and 50 yards, respectively.
Houston should throw the ball at bit more than the Eagles did, and Collins will get the bulk of those targets.
