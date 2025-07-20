Former Gators' DE Makes Free Agency Decision
As NFL training camp approaches, one former Florida Gators defender and NFL veteran has found a new home for the upcoming season.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Florida defensive end Jonathan Bullard has agreed to terms on a contract with the New Orleans Saints. The move will also reunite him with Brandon Staley, who was a defensive coach during Bullard’s time in Chicago and now serves as the Saints’ defensive coordinator.
Bullard has spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, he started all 17 games while making 41 tackles and a career-high seven tackles-for-loss. Through three seasons with the Vikings, he totaled 108 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.
Prior to his stint with the Vikings, Bullard play for the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019-20) and Chicago Bears (2016-18);
During his time at Florida, Bullard earned All-American and All-SEC honors in 2015 and was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2012. His best season came during his junior year, when he made 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Over the course of his three seasons at Florida, Bullard totaled 112 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
After his junior season, Bullard declared for the 2016 NFL Draft and was selected by the Chicago Bears in the Third Round (72nd pick overall). Besides the Bears and Vikings, he has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons.
He will be entering his tenth season in the NFL having totaled 221 tackles, 28 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks throughout his nine-year career.