Former Gators DL Caleb Banks has Quote of the Combine During Press Interview

INDIANAPOLIS-- Defensive lineman Caleb Banks rarely hid his fiery personality in his three seasons with the Florida Gators. As he chases a career in the NFL, he has also put his personality at the forefront, evidenced by a viral moment during his pre-combine press availability.

Asked about his main selling point to teams on why they should pick him, Banks emphasized that he is a team guy who handles his business. On a follow-up question, Banks did little to hide his personality and competitiveness.

"I just put my head down and I just go run through a motherf***er's face," Banks said.

While NFL teams and fanbases begin to learn about Banks, that confidence is something Florida fans have come to know after three years in Gainesville.

In a breakout performance against LSU in 2024, Banks' emotions after big plays were evident, especially after forcing a fumble on offensive lineman Emory Jones Jr., who himself was returning a fumble. Banks made it no secret he was talking trash before, during and after the play, especially after Jones Jr. got the better of him the year before.

"I seen him with the ball, I’m like ‘Is that who I think it is?’ I tried to get there first, yeah I got him. He wasn’t talking for the rest of the game either, he didn’t say nothing else," Banks said.

CHAOS. GATORS TAKE OVER!!



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/jqvlklGABV — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 16, 2024

Over a year later, in his final collegiate game, Banks made it no secret how much he hated Florida State, waving goodbye with thumbs down to the Seminoles' band before heading into the locker room. After the game, he expressed his hatred even further.

"They're just ignorant. Like, why are you doing that?" Banks said of the FSU band still playing after the Gators' win. "I was thinking about it yesterday, 'I wonder what we're going to do after we whoop them. Are we going to find a little Seminole spear and run around?' I saw the band, and we didn't have an opportunity to really do anything, but I think hearing the band start playing, whatever they were playing, I gotta take advantage of this.

"It's terrible."

As if his personality wasn't enough, Banks' play on the field as a Gator made him one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft class. 2024 saw him set career-high marks in tackles (21), tackles for loss (seven), sacks (4.5) and forced fumbles (two). While the aforementioned foot injury in 2025 limited him, his performance during the Senior Bowl re-solidified him as a top prospect.

“He was one of the most dominant players in Mobile this week, and if everything clicks at the next level, he could be one of the headliners of the class a few years down the road,” NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, who was in attendance for the event, told Florida Gators on SI.

While Banks has yet to officially begin participating in the combine, his measurable have already made him one of the most popular prospects to watch during the event. At 6-foot-6, his height puts him in the 98th percentile for defensive tackles, while his 85.75-inch wingspan puts him in the 99th percentile.

His weight (327 pounds), hands (10 7/8 inches) and arms (35 inches) are in the 89th, 94th and 94th percentiles, respectively.

Still, after battling injuries during his time at Florida, including a foot injury that limited him to just three games in 2025, there's still growth to be had.

"Never reached full potential. His tape is uneven. His pads rise far too much. He had the injury this season and there’s some maturing that needs to happen," draft expert Todd McShay tweeted about Banks. "But wait until he works out at that size/length. NFL teams with strong veteran leadership on defense will be awfully tempted in RD1.

HT: 98th percentile

WT: 89th percentile

Hand: 94th percentile

Arm: 94th percentile

Wingspan: 99th percentile (longest at the Combine for DTs since 1999)



God don't make many of 'em like Caleb Banks https://t.co/Q5DHt6lGhM — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 26, 2026

Banks will officially begin his workout schedule on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. While he looks to build off his times and impress teams with his performance, do not expect his personality to change whatsoever.

"Just being myself. Just kind of going to the meeting rooms and not trying to show these teams something I'm not," he said of how he handles meetings with organizations. "Just going in there, being myself. Not being nervous. I thought I was going to be extremely nervous. It's not that hard to be yourself."