Former Gators LB Expands Role with Program
After a decorated playing career and a stint on Florida’s staff, one former Gator national champion and All-American is set to continue his post-playing career with the program, this time in an elevated role.
According to 247Sports’ Graham Hall, Brandon Spikes will serve as Florida’s assistant of player development, while also pursuing a graduate degree at the university. He previously returned to the program in 2023 as a student assistant coach while completing his degree, which he finished in August of 2024.
During his time at Florida, Spikes helped lead the Gators to two National Championships while earning two All-American honors to go along with three All-SEC selections.
Through four seasons at Florida, Spikes totaled 307 tackles and 3.5 tackles-for-loss. During his final season at Florida, Spikes was a finalist for the Butkus award, given to the top linebacker in college football.
After leaving Gainesville, Spikes spent six seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, appearing in 78 games and recording 349 tackles along with six forced fumbles.
Spikes was praised for his intensity and leadership qualities during his time as a player. In a 2009 press conference, Tim Tebow explained that Spikes' fierce mindset helped him be so impactful.
“He’s very passionate. That’s part of what makes him the great player that he is,” Tebow said. “He brings that fire. People look at him. The defense wants to play for him. He brings fire and juice to everybody.”