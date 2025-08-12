Former Gators Defender Cracks NFL Top 100 of 2025
Fresh off the best statistical season of his career, one former Florida Gators pass rusher has been recognized as one of the NFL’s top players.
For the first time in his professional career, Jonathan Greenard earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 list, coming in at No.48.
Last season, Greenard made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, finishing the season with a career-high 59 tackles to go along with 12 sacks and four forced fumbles. After finishing with three sacks against his former team, the Houston Texans, Greenard was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week.
According to his Vikings teammate Byron Murphy Jr., Greenard isn’t just dominant, he’s also reliably consistent.
“He’s one of the guys that we can count on every single day coming off of the edge,” Murphy Jr. said. “Guys try to double-team him and try to get him out of the game as well, and he’s still making plays. Just the ability for him to get off the ball and get to the quarterback is different.”
After joining Florida as a graduate transfer in 2019, Greenard earned First-team All-SEC honors after finishing the year with 52 tackles,15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
According to Pro Football Focus, Greenard is the program's highest-graded defensive player in the past six years.
During an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Greenard’s former defensive coordinator Todd Grantham praised his leadership qualities and adaptability.
“Honestly, the intangibles Jon had were why I wanted to bring him to Gainesville," he said. "… Within the first quarter of the first game, he became the leader of that defense. Jon has the passion. He wants to be the best at everything he does. He’s going to come early for meetings… and work his tail off. The way he attacks meetings, practices — everything he does is game day. … They’re very proud and supportive and have instilled a great work ethic in him."
After his time at Florida was done, he was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round (90th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenard spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Texans, totaling 120 tackles, 23 sacks and three forced fumbles while appearing in 48 games.
During the 2024 offseason, Greenard joined the Vikings on a four-year $76 million deal after reaching a career-high 12.5 sacks during his final season in Houston.