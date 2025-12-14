Gators Targeting One of SEC's Best Young WR Coaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall continues to fill out his coaching staff, with Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis appearing to be the next guy to join the program. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Sunday that the Gators are targeting Davis for its wide receiver coach vacancy.

Florida is targeting Auburn’s Marcus Davis for its wide receivers coach job, sources tell @CBSSports.



Davis, a Florida native, has recruited and coached standout receivers like Cam Coleman. Ranked as the No. 6 recruiter nationally for the 2024 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/NzrlJlmTfb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 14, 2025

On3’s Auburn reporter Justin Hokanson also confirmed the move after reportedly talking with Davis.

“He tells me there are no bad vibes with Auburn, but he is looking forward to the opportunity at Florida,” Hokanson shared on X.

Auburn had two receivers north of 500 yards in 2025, with Eric Singleton Jr. logging 534 yards and Cam Coleman leading the team with 708 receiving yards. The duo also accounted for eight touchdowns this past season.

This move for Florida should give the Gators an even bigger presence in South Florida for recruiting, too, as he is a native of Boynton Beach, Fla.

As for his recruiting with the Tigers, Davis has done well in bringing in top receiver talents. He is responsible for bringing in Coleman, Perry Thompson, Duke Smith, Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons, all of whom were former top-250 recruits in their respective recruiting cycles.

Davis has spent time with Georgia Southern (2022), Hawaii (2021) and Florida State (2020) prior to joining Auburn’s staff.

Before becoming a coach, Davis was a player in the Auburn program from 2013-16. He also played a part in the Tigers winning a conference title and appeared in the BCS National Championship. He also played in four bowl teams and ended his playing career eighth all-time in program history in punt return average (9.76).

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

This is Sumrall’s seventh expected hire.

Confirmed hires include offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, defensive coordinator Brad White, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, the lone retention from Billy Napier's staff.

Alongside Davis, Florida is expected to hire Chris Collins to coach safeties and Brandon Harris to coach corners.

Cornerbacks coach Deron Wilson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, linebackers coach Robert Bala, offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathon Decoster, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and special teams coordinator Joe Houston represent the coaches from Florida’s 2025 staff who have since departed.

Moreover, several of these names have found new homes for the 2026 season. Roberts (Arkansas), Bala (JMU), Callaway (Tulane), Juluke (Texas) and Houston (LSU) have each had their moves for next season made public.

Sumrall is also working on hiring his new running backs coach. Former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix is being targeted for that role, but Alabama and Ole Miss are also in the running for his services.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

