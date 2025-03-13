Former Gators QB Achieved Rare Feat When Re-Signing with Buccaneers
Former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming season. According to Ian Rappaport, Trask inked a one-year, $2.787 million deal.
Fox Sports’ Greg Auman added that only $1.34 million will count against the salary cap.
This new contract makes the former Gators unique in Buccaneers history. Trask just is the fourth Bucs quarterback ever to sign a second contract with the team. He's just the second drafted by the team to do so in the franchise's nearly 50-year history. Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and Shaun King are the other three to do so.
The Buccaneers took Trask in the second round (64th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s played in seven games over four seasons, most of them having him come out to take the knee at the end of the game. He has completed four of 11 passes for no touchdowns and no interceptions.
When drafted, the former Gators quarterback had the potential to succeed Brady. However, that possibility likely came to an end with the addition of Baker Mayfield.
Trask has one of the more unique stories in Gators lore. Following his ninth-grade season, he didn’t start another game in high school. He sat behind D’Eriq King the rest of the way.
He managed to earn a spot on the Gators after school. He was redshirted in 2016 and injuries kept him from truly competing for the starting job in 2017 and 2018. However, his time came when Feleipe Franks suffered a brutal injury in the game against Kentucky.
Trask came in with the Gators down 21-10 and led a comeback to win 29-21. Trask would become the starter and hold the role until he graduated. The Gators went on to finish 11-2 with a win in the Orange Bowl that year. In 2020, Trask competed for the Heisman, finishing as a finalist (fourth). The Gators reached the SEC Championship Game and another New Year’s Six Bowl.
He completed 67.9% of his passes for 813 passing yards and 69 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 29 games.